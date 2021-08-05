Gwen Stefani Photoshops herself into throwback picture of Blake Shelton and his ex-wife

Gwen Stefani has entertained fans by Photoshopping herself in place of husband Blake Shelton’s ex-wife in a throwback photo in an attempt to rewrite the past.

On Thursday, the Rich Girl singer, who tied the knot with Shelton last month, uploaded the modified photo to Twitter, where she captioned it: “#NewProfilePic.”

In the photo, which Stefani also made her Twitter profile picture, she can be seen wearing a white cropped tank top and green track pants and posing next to Shelton, who is wearing a cowboy hat and his hair long, at the 2003 CMA Awards.

However, the original picture didn’t include Stefani, who appears slightly blurry around the edges in the edited version, as it was actually taken of Shelton and his then-wife Kaynette Williams, who he was married to from 2003 to 2006.

While the photograph isn’t an actual throwback from the couple’s relationship, many fans still praised Stefani and Shelton as a “cute couple,” while others applauded the singer’s attempt.

“Love it, old school Blake and Gwen put together beautifully,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Works together perfectly [to be honest].”

Not everyone was impressed with Stefani’s editing skills, however, as someone else wrote: “Ms Gwen, we need the team to come through with a better Photoshop job.”

The questionable tactic also prompted criticism among some of Stefani’s followers, with one fan claiming that the edit wasn’t romantic, but rather “creepy and weird”.

Although Stefani and Shelton weren’t together in the original photograph, this isn’t the first time the 51-year-old has relied on Photoshop to change history, as she previously superimposed a photo of Shelton onto a throwback photo of her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, which fans later identified as a picture originally posted by Stefani in 2014.

The Voice co-hosts, who began dating in 2015, married on 3 July in an intimate ceremony at Shelton’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Shelton was previously married to Williams, and then Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015, while Stefani was married to Rossdale for 13 years before filing for divorce in 2015.