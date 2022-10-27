Gwyneth Paltrow says she’s ‘never felt better in my own skin’ after turning 50

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gwyneth Paltrow has said that she has “never felt better in my own skin” after turning 50 last month.

The actor celebrated her milestone birthday on 27 September by posing nude for a photoshoot.

Now, the Oscar-winner has said that she feels “so happy being 50”, adding: “I really flipped out when I turned 40, because I thought, ‘My life is over. I’m not going to be attractive anymore, and society isn’t going to want me.’ I really panicked.

“Turning 50 was the polar opposite. I was like, ‘I’ve never felt better in my own skin, and I don’t care if people think I’m attractive or not. I love myself.’ It’s a great feeling.”

Since her birthday Patrow said that she had grown more confident, telling People: “There are things that can still throw me off, and I can get self-doubt, but I think for the most part I know who I am.

“I like who I am. And I know the direction I’m going in. There’s an ease that has happened.”

Paltrow also revealed what a regular day looks like for her family, which includes husband Brad Falchuk, 51, along with her kids she shares with ex Chris Martin, Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, and Fachuck’s children from a previous marriage, Isabella, 18, and son Brady, 16.

Paltrow explained that a typical morning will see herself and Falchuck “wake up, meditate, have coffee and read the news”.

“Then our sons, who are still at home, will wake up, and after we get everybody out the door, I’ll work out. I’ll either go to the Tracy Anderson studio or Pilates,” she added.

Gwneth Paltrow turned 50 in September (Getty Images)

Paltrow added that she cooks a “boyfriend breakfast” every Saturday morning for Falchuck.

“Brad loves breakfast, and he definitely feels the love when I cook for him,” she told the publication.

“We were talking about this at Goop: Can you be a feminist if you still want to cook? I really derive so much grounding and pleasure from cooking. If you ask my kids, it’s the way I express love. It’s like, ‘Oh, you’re home. Can I make you a quesadilla and some guacamole?’”

Patrow added that cooking is also a way for her to destress and that it gets her in a “completely different headspace”.

Paltrow also revealed that her daughter Apple started university in September, and that sending her off was “horrible. It was truly horrifying. I was sick to my stomach, bursting into tears.”

However the actor said that she is now getting “more and more used to” having her eldest child away from home. She’d previously described the experience as “as profound as giving birth”.