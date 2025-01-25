Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has hit back at claims about her family and whether investigators checked in on them.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram on Friday (January 24) to address a slew of false rumors. First, she hit back at a claim that Child Protective Services had to check in on her daughter, who she welcomed in January with her boyfriend Ken Urker.

“NO, CPS is not involved! (our baby is very safe and healthy),” she wrote, alongside a rolling eyes emoji, in her Instagram Story.

Blanchard then denied claims that she was “on any weight loss medication” and said that her stepmother Kristy “does not take care of [Blanchard’s] child” for her. She also said that the “baby in the pictures with Ken and [her] after [she gave] birth is NOT a doll or fake baby.”

The Life After Lock Up star concluded by sending a message to her followers who’ve fell for the tales.

“If anyone actually believes this BS, then your brain has been rotted by misinformation and clickbait with bias and hate-driven content,” she added. “God gave you a [brain], use it.”

Blanchard and Urker announced the arrival of their daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, earlier this month.

Urker took to his Instagram on January 1 to post a photo of Blanchard cradling their newborn in a hospital bed. In the image, the couple is seen gazing lovingly at their baby girl, dressed in a pink hat.

“Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all,” he wrote in the caption.

Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023, after she pleaded guilty in 2016 to the second-degree murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, and served eight years of her sentence at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri.

An investigation later found that Blanchard was abused by her mother, who forced her to pretend she was suffering from leukemia, muscular dystrophy, and other serious illnesses.

After announcing her pregnancy in July 2024, Blanchard also shared a since-deleted YouTube video to address concerns that she’s unprepared to be a mother.

“I know that there are going to be people that feel like I’m not ready to be a mother, and I don’t know if anyone’s really ready to become a mother,” Blanchard said. “I don’t know anyone that said, ‘Okay, I’m ready. I’m doing this.’”

She noted that she felt “a shift” after discovering she was pregnant, and explained how “none of anything else mattered” besides the health of her then soon-to-be baby. However, Blanchard became emotional as she shared her hopes to give “all of the things” to her child that “I wished I could’ve had when I was little.”

“All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby,” she said. “I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn’t.”

Blanchard and Urker first met in 2018 while she was serving her prison sentence in Missouri. Although the pair were engaged in 2019, Urker called it off in 2020.

The rekindled couple were spotted in April getting matching dog tattoos and engaging in PDA. Speaking about their relationship status, Blanchard told TMZ at the time: “After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance.”

Blanchard’s new relationship came just weeks after announcing her separation from ex-husband Ryan Anderson. She later filed a temporary restraining order against Anderson, who responded with his own restraining order against Blanchard.