Hailey Baldwin has addressed speculation that she is pregnant after appearing on the red carpet alongside her husband Justin Bieber at the Grammys.

On Sunday, the model, 25, and Bieber, 28, who performed at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, walked the red carpet in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of the awards ceremony. For the occasion, Bieber opted for an oversized gray suit, Crocs, and a pink beanie, while Baldwin chose a white strapless floor-length gown.

Baldwin’s outfit choice appeared to spark rumours that she was pregnant, however, as Radar Online reported on Instagram that the model’s “flowing gown” had fans “convinced” she was expecting a child.

The Instagram post prompted a comment from Baldwin, who took the opportunity to deny rumours that she and Bieber are expecting a child. “I’m not pregnant leave me alone,” the model wrote in the comments under the post, according to a screenshot of the interaction shared by the Instagram account Comments By Celebs.

As of Tuesday, Baldwin’s comment has been liked more than 4,800 times, with fans coming to her defence and applauding her for the response.

“Yes Hailey TELL THEM,” one person commented, while another said: “Sorry you have to deal with this angel, we back you. It’s no one’s business.”

Someone else added: “Don’t listen to them! You and Justin looked flawless and literally gorgeous.”

Another person noted that they wished “peole would stop commenting on women’s bodies”.

Hailey Baldwin shuts down speculation she is pregnant (Instagram)

This is not the first time that Baldwin has shut down pregnancy rumours, as she previously clarified that the couple was not expecting a child after Bieber captioned a July 2021 post of the pair of them: “Mom and dad.”

“I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad before anyone gets it twisted,” the model wrote in the comments under her husband’s Instagram post.

In February, the 25 year old also revealed that she and Bieber do not have plans to have children this year, as she noted it would “be a little bit hectic,” but that they planned to try “in the next couple of years”.

“I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take,” she told WSJ Magazine for its cover. “Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think.”

At the time, Baldwin explained that there are things she wants to accomplish before she becomes a mother, and that she is still “super, super young”.

Baldwin’s comment urging the tabloid to “leave [her] alone” also comes after she was recently hospitalised after suffering “stroke-like symptoms” because of a small blood clot in her brain.

After Baldwin was released from the hospital, the Peaches singer gave an update on her health, with Bieber revealing that “she’s okay, she’s good, she’s strong”.

“But it’s been scary, you know, it’s been really scary,” Bieber continued. “But I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands, and that’s a good thing.”