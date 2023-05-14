Hailey Bieber says she ‘wants kids so bad but I get scared’ about public’s opinions

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hailey Bieber has opened up about wanting to start a family with her husband, Justin Bieber, but feeling afraid of comments from other people.

The model, 26, said she “cries all the time” about the idea of bringing children into her life because she is always in the public eye.

Bieber told the Sunday Times in a new interview: “I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends.

“I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”

The Rhode Skin founder added: “We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”

The Biebers have been married since September 2019, after a year-long engagement. She has faced several pregnancy rumours since, all of which she has denied.

Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke about growing up surrounded by fame. Her father is actor and producer Stephen Baldwin, while her uncle is award-winning actor Alec Baldwin.

She recalled being “out and about” and having people stop her father or uncle to ask for photographs.

In January, she was spotted wearing a “nepo baby” T-shirt amid an ongoing conversation about the privileges afford to celebrities with famous parents.

She wore the white crop top with blue jeans, a black belt and a purse while walking through Los Angeles.

(Getty Images)

Bieber told the newspaper that she wore the slogan T-shirt for a purpose and said: “That was me being like, ‘I’m very aware of the situation… I’m going to wear it loud and proud because you are already labelling me as such and it’s true’.”

In a 2020 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin was asked about his and Hailey’s plans for a family and said he would like to have a “little tribe”.

But the number of children he and Bieber have will ultimately be up to his wife, he added.

“I’m going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out,” he said. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do.”

Asked by host DeGeneres what the couple were “waiting for”, Justin said: “I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman. And I think… she just is not ready yet, and I think that’s OK.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bieber also opened up about an Instagram Story she posted earlier this year, in which she said she had faced some of her “saddest, hardest moments” of her life this year.