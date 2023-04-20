Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hailey Bieber has opened up about her “fragile” mental state after revealing that she’s experienced some of the “saddest” and “hardest moments” of her adult life this year.

The 26-year-old model took to her Instagram story on Wednesday to share an emotional message about the mental health struggles she’s faced after a difficult start to 2023. “I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” she began her candid post. “But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least.”

“And I know so many other people feel the way I feel, so just know you’re not alone,” Bieber said.

In her post, Bieber also encouraged her fans and followers to be kinder to one another. “That being said, let’s keep being there for one another. Let’s be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers,” she said. “Let’s just be there for people. Let’s keep showing up for each other even when it’s hard. We’re better together.”

The Rhode Skin founder’s emotional post comes after her highly-publicised “feud” with Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber’s longtime on-again, off-again ex. Last month, the Only Murders in the Building star called for the online “hate” towards Hailey Bieber to come to an end in a social media statement.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” she wrote on Instagram. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.”

“I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop,” Gomez said.

The model thanked Gomez for issuing the statement, seemingly putting an end to the speculation surrounding their alleged feud. “I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing for the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I,” Bieber said in a follow-up post.

Hailey Bieber says she’s experienced the ‘some of the saddest, hardest moments’ of her life in 2023 (Instagram / Hailey Bieber)

Bieber explained how “hard” it has been “for everyone involved” in the so-called drama surrounding her and Gomez. She also noted that “millions of people are seeing so much hate around this, which is extremely harmful,” before criticising social media as a whole.

“While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this one create extreme division instead of bringing people together,” Bieber continued. “Things can always be taken out of context or constructed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself.”

She concluded: “In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.”

Hailey Bieber encourages her fans to ‘keep being there for one another’ (Instagram / Hailey Bieber)

Rumours of a decade-long feud between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber surfaced on the internet in early March, when fans speculated that Bieber and Kylie Jenner were making fun of the Disney Channel alum after she confessed in a TikTok video that she accidentally laminated her eyebrows too much. While Jenner quickly denied claims that she was poking fun at Gomez, the post was enough for fans to resurface supposed “evidence” that Bieber has been copying Gomez or mocking her online for the past decade.

Both Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have been pitted against one another over the years following the actor’s on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber from 2010 to 2018. Mere months after their split in May 2018, the “Baby” singer tied the knot with Hailey that September.

Despite rumours of an alleged feud, Hailey Bieber has attempted to shut down speculation of drama between the two women. The model appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast last September, where she spoke about her current relationship with Gomez and how they have nothing but “respect” for one another.

When asked whether she’s talked to Gomez since her wedding to Justin Bieber, Hailey revealed the pair have spoken, adding that “that’s why I’m like, it’s all respect, it’s all love”. The model also told podcast host Alex Cooper that she believes that they owe each other nothing but respect, while revealing that she respects Gomez “a lot”.

“She doesn’t owe me anything. Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot and I think there’s no expectations,” she said. “I respect her, there’s no drama personally.”

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez has previously shared her own encouraging messages about mental health. Amidst her alleged feud with Bieber last month, the “Who Says” singer told her TikTok followers to “be kinder and consider others’ mental health”.

Gomez appeared to address the online speculation when she said in a TikTok comment that her “heart has been heavy”, and thanked her fans for their support. “I’m deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy,” she said. “Please, please be kinder and consider others’ mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love.”