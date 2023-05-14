Hailey Bieber says she’s ‘transitioning from one part of life to another’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hailey Bieber has spoken in detail about a recent Instagram Story in which she said she has lived through “some of the saddest, hardest moments” of her life in 2023.

The Rhode Skin founder opened up about trying to “connect” with others who may be going through a period of “uncomfortable growth” in their lives.

Bieber, 26, said she was “transitioning from one time of your life to another” and that this period “can be really sad”.

In a new interview with the Sunday Times, Bieber was asked about the Instagram Story, which she posted in April.

At the time, she said: “I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time. But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least.”

“And I know so many other people feel the way I feel, so just know you’re not alone,” Bieber added.

She told the newspaper: “I just felt like I was going through a lot of uncomfortable growth. Whenever you’re transitioning from one time of your life to another, it’s really uncomfortable and it can be really sad.

“[I was] just trying to connect with other people who might feel that way.”

The model lamented that some people had responded to her post with “negativity”, adding: “[People say], ‘Oh you think we feel bad for you?’ And I get it. It’s just sad sometimes that that would be how people feel about you wanting to express your emotions.”

Earlier this year, Bieber found herself at the centre of internet rumours that she and Selena Gomez were once again “feuding”.

Bieber, who is married to Justin Bieber, has long faced accusations of “stealing” the singer from Gomez, who previously dated the “Baby” singer before he became involved with the model.

In March, Gomez called for an end to the social media frenzy after Bieber reached out to her and “let me know she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity”.

“This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying,” Gomez said. “I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Bieber thanked Gomez for issuing the statement and said that the pair “have been discussing… how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I”.