A representative for Hailey Bieber is dismissing claims she liked a video that mocked Selena Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco.

Last week, one TikTok user claimed that Hailey — who is married to singer Justin Bieber — liked one of their previous videos, where they were mocking Blanco and Gomez’s previous photoshoot for Interview Magazine. In that initial clip, the social media user showcased some of the photos of the couple, claiming that they couldn’t “decide which is the worst.”

However, Hailey’s representative is now clearing the air, clarifying that she did not like that clip on TikTok in the first place.

“This never happened,” the representative said in a statement to US Weekly on Sunday. “This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize off of an old, tired narrative.”

Following Gomez’s split from Justin in 2018, after eight years of on-and-off dating, there were rumors she was feuding with Hailey. The speculation also followed Hailey and Justin tying the knot in 2018, mere months after he split from the “Rare” singer.

A renewed, speculated drama between the pair sparked in 2023, when fans accused Hailey and her friend Kylie Jenner of mocking Gomez’s eyebrows. At the time, fans were even scouring Hailey’s social media accounts for supposed “evidence” that she has been copying Gomez or mocking her online.

Hailey Bieber’s rep says she ‘never’ liked a TikTok video that was mocking Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber ( Getty Images )

The Disney Channel alum later took the opportunity to speak out about the rumors, making it clear that she didn’t support any of the hate that Hailey was receiving.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Gomez wrote on her Instagram Story in March 2023. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Hailey then thanked Gomez for speaking out, noting that they were discussing how to “move past this ongoing narrative” about them. The Rhode Beauty founder also seemingly addressed some of the inaccuracy in the rumors about her and Gomez.

“Things can always be taken out of context or constructed differently than they were intended,” she continued. “We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself.”

Months later, Hailey once again condemned the fake claims about her and the “Wolves” singer.

“I don’t think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez,” she said while appearing on Bloomberg’s The Circuit in June 2023. “This is not about this pitting between two women — it’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted and perpetuated narratives that can be really dangerous.”

She added: “And I think that it’s an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being okay with the kind of division that it caused, because I’m not okay with [it] ... I don’t like this whole idea of team this person and team this person.”

In September 2022, Hailey also said that there was no bad blood between her and Gomez. During an appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, she explained: “She doesn’t owe me anything. Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot and I think there’s no expectations. There’s no drama personally.”

She also denied rumors that she was “romantically involved” with her now-husband while he was with Gomez. “When he and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship, ever, at any point,” she clarified.