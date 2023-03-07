Harry Styles performs live gender reveal for pregnant Australian mom during concert

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Styles surprised an Australian fan when he helped the expecting mother reveal her baby’s gender at his concert.

While performing on stage at his stadium show in Sydney on Saturday, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer noticed a pregnant fan named Gina holding a sign that read, “Can you do my gender reveal?”

In a viral TikTok video captured by Gina, the 29-year-old British singer stopped mid-performance as he was handed a tiny envelope with her unborn baby’s sex written inside.

“Are you ready to do this? Are you sure you want to do this?” asked Styles, who was dressed in a pair of bright yellow trousers and a cowboy-style yellow vest with pink fringe.

“Anything you want?” he asked Gina, who is already a mother to her one-year-old daughter, Evie.

After the pregnant concert-goer said she was happy either way, Styles prompted his band to play some slow “gender music,” but noted that the jazzy tune was “a touch too sexy for a gender reveal”.

The “As It Was” singer then read the tiny envelope and joked, “Good news is, I know something you don’t know! The bad news is, you’ll have to wait until the end of the show!” which was quickly followed by boos from the crowd.

“Do you want to do it now? It was just a joke!” he said, laughing.

Styles orchestrated a drumroll from the audience, and announced into the microphone that she was having a baby girl. The camera then panned to Gina screaming in excitement, baby bump and all.

“I CANT BELIEVE THIS HAPPENED!” she captioned the TikTok. “Thank you so so much Harry!!!”

Since it was posted on Sunday, Gina’s video has been viewed nearly three million times, as fans in the comments section congratulated the expecting mother.

“Imagine taking your daughter to her first Harry Styles concert and telling her he did your gender reveal,” commented one TikTok user.

“if you don’t name her HARRIETT i’m going to be insanely disappointed,” joked someone else.

“I was there last night. What a special moment that was,” said another fan. “Congratulations”.

This isn’t the first time Harry Styles has paused a live concert performance to help his fans pull off big surprises. Back in November, the former One Direction member helped another pregnant fan reveal the sex of her unborn baby at his concert in Los Angeles, California. In a video of the special moment, the concert-goer could be seen holding a sign which said: “Is my baby a boy or a girl?”

Much like Cunningham, Styles also teased the gender reveal announcement and similarly asked for some tense “gender reveal music” before announcing the baby’s gender: “It’s a girl!”

The “Late Night Talking” singer stopped his concert in Portugal last August to help a fan in the audience propose to his girlfriend. After Styles handed the audience member his microphone, the man wowed both the crowd and Styles with his vocals while singing along to “Can’t Help Falling In Love” by Elvis Presley.

He then got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend to marry him, as Styles watched the proposal from the jumbo screen onstage. The woman grabbed the microphone and shouted, “Yes!” followed by cheers from the crowd.