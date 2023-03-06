Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Styles seemingly posted a gym mirror selfie wearing a One Direction T-shirt by accident, and the fans have gone wild.

The “Late Night Talking” singer took to his Instagram story on Sunday 5 March to post a picture of himself while working out in the gym. The since-deleted photo shows Styles, 29, posing in a black One Direction shirt that appeared to be from the band’s 2012 Up All Night tour.

The vintage shirt featured images of his former bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik in a square pattern, with the boy band’s abbreviated moniker “1D” in the bottom right square. In the mirror selfie, Styles also had his famous brown locks tied in a top knot while wearing navy blue gym shorts and bright yellow sneakers.

However, Styles quickly deleted the selfie from his Instagram story just moments after it was posted, leading many fans to believe he meant to share the selfie to his close friends list.

Despite removing the photo from his profile, dedicated fans were able to screenshot the accidental selfie. It was then re-posted to Twitter, where Directioners shared their excited reactions to Styles’ T-shirt.

“DID WE JUST GET A SELFIE OF HARRY MF STYLES WITH A ONE DIRECTION SHIRT,” read one tweet from a fan. “AM I DREAMING???”

“harry styles was so real for this,” wrote another Twitter user.

“harry owns and wears old one direction merch in his daily life and takes mirror selfies to show his pals and i’m not okay at all,” said someone else.

Harry Styles sharing a selfie of his One Direction T-shirt may not come as a surprise to some, considering he recently thanked his former bandmates while accepting the award for Artist of the Year at the 2023 BRIT Awards last month.

The “As It Was” singer thanked the boy band members by name – Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik – before admitting that he “wouldn’t be here without you either.

“Thank you so much,” he said.

One Direction rose to fame in 2010 when the five performers each competed solo on The X Factor, where they were put together by judge Simon Cowell to form the boy band. While the group failed to win the 2010 series, they went on to release five studio albums: Up All Night, Take Me Home, Midnight Memories, Four, and Made in the AM.

Zayn Malik announced his departure from the band in 2015, and one year later the group announced they would take an extended hiatus.

While they have each gone on to launch their own solo careers, some members of One Direction have recently teased fans with rumours of a potentional reunion. In February, Niall Horan revealed that he talks to One Direction “constantly” while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Louis Tomlinson also hinted at a possible return for the band last September. “One day,” he said in an interview on Lorraine. “There’s a lot of moving parts but it’d be a shame if we didn’t...I hope so.”

Meanwhile, Zayn Malik posted a video of himself singing a riff from the One Direction song “Night Changes” to his Instagram last August, seven years after he left the band.

“Zayn singing One Direction songs in 2022 is literally the best thing could ever happen,” one fan said in response.