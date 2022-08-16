Zayn Malik sings One Direction song in Instagram video

Zayn Malik has recorded himself singing a One Direction song seven years after he left the band.

The singer, whose departure in 2015 left fans heartbroken, posted a black-and-white video on Instagram of himself singing a few lines from “Night Changes.”

Fans took to the comments under the post to express their delight at the singer’s rendition.

“Zayn singing One Direction songs in 2022 is literally the best thing could ever happen,” one fan said.

