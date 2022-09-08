Louis Tomlinson teases One Direction reunion

Louis Tomlinson has hinted that there could be a One Direction reunion in the future.

The X-Factor band parted ways in 2015, announcing that they were going on hiatus, with each singer going on to release their own solo material.

In an interview on Lorraine on Thursday, 8 September, the "Miss You" singer teased a possible return for the band.

"One day. There's a lot of moving parts but it'd be a shame if we didn't... I hope so," Mr Tomlinson said.

Sign up to our newsletters.