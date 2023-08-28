Adele reveals she collapsed backstage at Las Vegas residency over a spinal condition

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adele has opened up about her health after experiencing a flare-up of her spinal condition during her Las Vegas residency.

During one of the “Hello” singer’s recent concerts - as part of her “Weekends with Adele” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - she explained to fans that before stepping on stage, she had fallen and was unable to move due to a sciatica attack.

A sciatica flare-up comes from the sciatic nerve when it is compressed or irritated. When this happens, a person can experience pain that radiates from their lower back all the way down to their feet.

“They picked my whole body up off the floor,” Adele explained to the crowd, according toThe Sun. The singer also revealed to the audience that she had to take a break mid-show over the weekend, saying: “I am going to sit down and rest my sciatica.”

This isn’t the first time the “Easy on Me” singer has spoken openly about her health. During a performance on New Year’s Eve last December, Adele struggled to walk across the stage as she explained her chronic back pain and sciatica. “I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica," she said at the time.

Not only was she struggling to walk, but she also shared that she was performing with a disintegrated disc in her spine. “Is anyone else kind of my age starting getting bad knees? I have got really bad sciatica in my left leg and my L5 disc is not f***ing there anymore. It’s worn away,” she said back in February.

The L5 spinal nerve provides sensation to the outer side of the lower leg, the upper part of the foot, and the space between the first and second toe. The nerve also controls hip, knee, foot and toe movements, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The sciatic nerve consists of the L4 and L5 nerves plus other sacral nerves, the website states.

In an interview with Elle last year, Adele also said that she slipped her L6 disc when her son, Angelo, jumped out to scare her as she came out of the bathroom. The singer previously toldThe Face magazine in a November 2021 interview that her back issues go back to her teenage years.

“I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing. I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out. In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then when I had a C‑section, my core was useless," she said.

Adele explained that she had lived with back pain for most of her life, and that her flare-ups occurred when she was stressed or continuously sitting with bad posture. However, she revealed that key to improving her symptoms was regularly working out.

“Where I got my tummy strong, down at the bottom, which I never had before, my back doesn’t play up as much,” Adele said. “It means I can do more, I can run around with my kid a little bit more.”