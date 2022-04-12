Britney Spears’ partner, Sam Asghari, has opened up about how excited he is to become a father after the singer revealed that she is pregnant.

Asghari discussed the importance of starting a family in a recent post on Instagram, shared a few hours after Spears publicly announced her pregnancy. The pair, who may have secretly gotten married, have been together for over five years and got engaged last September.

“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” the 28-year-old actor wrote in the caption, along with a painting of a lion and lioness with their cub.

“Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take [it] lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do,” he added.

In the comments, friends and fans congratulated Asghari on the news that he will soon be a father.

“YOU ARE GONNA BE THE BEST DAD!” one fan wrote, while another said: “Congrats and welcome to the fatherhood gang brother… Proud of you.”

Spears announced that she and Asghari are expecting a child on Instagram on Monday, explaining how she took a pregnancy test when she noticed that she gained weight after a trip to Hawaii.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” the 40-year-old pop star wrote in the caption. She said that Asghari, who she referred to as her husband, told her that she was just “food pregnant”.

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she continued. “Four days later I got a little more food pregnant.”

The Toxic singer claimed that she could be having twins with Asghari, as her stomach is “growing”. She also noted that she won’t be going out in public much because she doesn’t want the paparazzi to get their “money shot” of her pregnancy.

Spears already has two sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, who she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

In a statement to NBC News over the phone, Federline’s attorney, Mark Vince Kaplan, shared the dancer’s response to Spears’ pregnancy news.

“Kevin is aware of Britney’s Instagram post,” Kaplan said. “He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together.”

Spears’ Instagram post came after she claimed in a court hearing that she wanted more children but wasn’t allowed to remove her IUD implant birth control device throughout her conservatorship.

“I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” she explained in court last June. “I feel ganged up on. I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone.”

She added: “I want to be able to get married and have a baby.”

Spears 13-year conservatorship was ended by a judge in California last September.