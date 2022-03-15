Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzengger’s one-year-old daughter Lyla Maria is preparing to be a big sister.

Schwarzengger, 32, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share how her daughter has taken up “nesting” before the birth of her new sibling.

“The latest toddler treats I find around the house… all her babies and stuffies are wearing diapers and bandaids,” the bestselling author wrote in her Instagram caption. “Mamas girl is nesting…(fun fact: the doll on the left was bought when I was born and is doing well 32 years later)”.

Before the birth of a new baby, parents — or in this case siblings — prepare their “nest” for a baby’s arrival by cleaning or organising their home.

Pratt, 42, responded to their daughter’s instincts in the comment section of the post. "If you find a turd in one of those diapers call Ghost Hunters immediately,” he wrote. The Guardians of the Galaxy star is also father to Jack, 9, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. ​​

In December 2021, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple is expecting their second child together after welcoming their daughter Lyla in August 2020. The announcement comes after Pratt told E! News in July that he hoped to expand his family.

“I would love to have more, as many as the man upstairs will provide,” he said. “We’ll do it. I’ll probably have to talk to Katherine about that but my plan is, let’s go.”

Schwarzengger recently opened up about how life has changed since becoming a mom in an Instagram tribute for her daughter’s first birthday.

“About this time last year, I became a mama. What a magical year it’s been. I watch my little girl in awe as she grows and changes — moving from infant to baby to now the toddler phase!” she wrote. “I hung up her birthday decorations in our home the night before her birthday and was so emotional thinking of how blessed I am that I get to be her mama and how much I love being with her and watching her grow.”