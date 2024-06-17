Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis celebrate ‘girl dad’ Bruce Willis on Father’s Day

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis have shared a joint Instagram post for Bruce Willis in honor of Father’s Day.

The Ghost star, 61, and the model, 45, took to social media on Sunday, June 16, to share a heartwarming tribute to the Die Hard actor, 69, amid his aphasia diagnosis. In the joint Instagram post, Moore and Heming Willis shared several throwback photos of Willis with his daughters.

The Hollywood action star shares three daughters – Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30 – with ex-wife Moore, as well as daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, with wife Heming Willis.

“Happy Father’s Day to our favorite girl dad. We love you, BW!” they captioned the joint post. The throwback photos showed Willis hugging his daughters over the years, including a recent image of Scout holding her father’s face. Another sweet image showed Willis and his youngest daughter, Evelyn, pretending to be at a spa.

Meanwhile, Heming Willis reshared the Instagram post to her Stories, along with a heartfelt caption. “Happy Father’s Day to this very special man,” she wrote. “I actually couldn’t even imagine him with a son. He is the best dad to all our girls.”

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore were married from 1987 to 2000, but have remained friends since their split. The actor married Heming in 2009.

In March 2022, his family announced he had been diagnosed with a brain condition, called aphasia, and would be “stepping away” from acting. Aphasia is a form of brain damage that impairs language expression and comprehension. It leaves sufferers unable to communicate effectively and is often the result of a stroke.

In an Instagram statement – which was signed by Moore, Heming Willis, and his five daughters – Willis’ family wrote that he had been “experiencing some health issues”, which were “impacting his cognitive abilities”.

Emma Heming Willis praises ‘best dad’ Bruce Willis on Father’s Day ( Instagram/Emma Heming Willis )

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” they continued. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Most recently, his daughter Rumer shared an update on her father’s dementia battle during an appearance on the Today show in May. “He is doing so good,” she said. “My dad is just such a girl dad through and through. He almost unlocks that little kid girl dad. It’s what I saw with my little sisters.”

That same month, Rumer – who welcomed her own child, daughter Louetta, in April last year – also shared a video of Willis cuddling with his grandchild.