Bruce Willis cuddles grandchild in rare video shared for Mother’s Day

Rumer Willis shared a rare video of Bruce Willis holding his grandchild in a compilation posted on Instagram to celebrate Mother's Day in the US.

The eldest daughter of the actor and Demi Moore welcomed her daughter Louetta Isley in April last year.

Her baby girl is named after her and Bruce's favourite singers Louie Armstrong, Etta James, and the Isley Brothers.

In the clip shared on Sunday, 12 May, the Die Hard star, 69, can be seen smiling with Louetta Isley sitting on his lap.

It came after Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023, prompting his relatives to announce he would be "stepping away" from acting.