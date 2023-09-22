Gisele Bündchen says her divorce from Tom Brady is ‘not what she dreamed of’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gisele Bündchen has spoken candidly about ex Tom Brady, with the model confessing that their divorce is not something she ever “dreamed of”.

The Brazilian model, 43, reflected on getting divorced in 2022, after 13 years of marriage, during a preview of her upcoming interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, which will air on 24 September. After expressing that she wouldn’t “change anything” about the experiences she’s had in her life, correspondent Lee Cowan chimed in and asked: “Not even your divorce?”

In response, she noted that while she never thought that she’d get a divorce, after seeing how long her own parents have been together, she’s still come to terms with her split.

“I mean, it’s not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for," she said. “My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen. But I think you have to accept, you know, sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it’s sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart.”

Bündchen went on to acknowledge that the former NFL star will continue to be a part of her life, since they share two children, son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. Brady also shares a 16-year-old son, John, with ex Bridget Moynahan

“I mean, he’s the father of my kids, you know?” she added. “So, I always wish him the best, and I’m so grateful that he gave me wonderful children.”

In October 2022, Bündchen and Brady announced they were divorcing after over a decade of marriage. The move also came weeks after it was previously reported that the athlete and former supermodel had hired divorce lawyers.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the centre of our world in every day. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Bündchen later issued a statement of her own to Instagram, writing: “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalised our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

In her statement, she acknowledged that the decision to end a marriage is “never easy,” but that she and Brady have “grown apart”.

“And while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” she continued. “I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time.”

Since the divorce, Bündchen has continued to speak out about her relationship with her ex. Earlier this week, she reflected on the challenges her family has experienced since the divorce. “It’s been very tough on my family. It’s been a lot - in every area of my life,” she said during an interview with People, published on 18 September.

After finalising her divorce in October 2022, she relocated her family to Florida for Brady’s three-season stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the model has now settled down in Miami, she was reportedly helping her two ailing parents at the same time.

“I feel like whenever it rains, it pours,” Bündchen explained to the outlet. “With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings.”

During an interview with Vogue Brasil, published last month, she opened up about maintaining a positive outlook on life after her divorce from the quarterback.

“I’ve always believed that every situation, no matter how challenging, teaches us something and helps us grow,” she said. “Breakups are never easy, especially when the media is speculating every step of the way. I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams.”

In March, Bündchen also explained how she and Brady are navigating co-parenting. “We’re not playing against each other,” she told Vanity Fair. “We are a team, and that’s beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it.”