Harrison Ford admits he’d be a ‘better parent’ if he was ‘less successful’

Harrison Ford has spoken candidly about how his successful Hollywood career has impacted his role as a father.

The Indiana Jones star, 80, revealed some of his parenting regrets in a new cover story with Esquire published on 31 May. Speaking about his family, Ford admitted that he would “probably be a better parent” if he had a “less successful” career.

“I can tell you this. If I’d been less successful, I’d probably be a better parent,” the Star Wars alum shared. He went on to reference a viral quote from his February interview with the Hollywood Reporter, in which he stated: “I know who the f*** I am.”

“I accept my flaws and my failures – I don’t accept them, I own them,” he continued. “And certainly the more constant gardener is the better parent, and I’ve been out of town, up my own ass, for most of my life.”

Harrison Ford is a father to five children. He shares sons Benjamin, 56, and Willard, 54, with his first wife, Mary Marquardt. He also has son Malcolm, 35, and daughter Georgia, 31, from his second marriage to Melissa Mathison; and his 22-year-old son Liam, whom he adopted after he married his current wife, Calista Flockhart.

The couple have been married for 13 years ever since they first met at the Golden Globe Awards in 2002 when Ford was 60 years old, 22 years older than Flockhart at the time. He proposed to the Ally McBeal star in 2009 and they were married one year later.

Ford and Flockhart recently celebrated Liam’s graduation from Amherst College in Massachusetts over the weekend. Ford was seen dressed in a black suit with a pale blue shirt and no tie, while the Supergirl star wore a white lace dress and a cream cardigan.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny red carpet at 2023 Cannes Film Festival (Getty Images for Campari)

Although Harrison Ford has kept most of his family life private, the action star previously spoke about being a father to his then nine-year-old son in an interview with The Independent.

“I’ve got five kids in total, so it’s not my first rodeo,” he said in 2010. “Yeah, obviously I’m getting older but I don’t relate to it very much. It doesn’t interest me as something to dwell on.”

“I have a nine-year-old kid at home. I feel like the father of a nine-year-old kid. My older children have taught me a lot about parenting. My first child was born when I was 25. I reckon I’m a little better at it now.”