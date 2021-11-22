Trust your gut: How a specific gut bacteria could help people living with IBS

Millions of people who live with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) could find relief in a specific diet, if they have a particular gut bacteria that could help pinpoint the right treatment, a new study has found.

Researchers said the bacteria could be used as biomarkers to help identify IBS patients who could benefit from a low-FODMAP diet, which involves avoiding certain foods that could trigger the condition.

IBS is characterised by symptoms like stomach cramps, bloating, diarrhoea and constipation, and is usually a lifelong problem. It is thought to affect approximately one in 20 people in the UK alone, and tens of millions more around the world.