Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the difficult realities of being a parent in the spotlight.

The 53-year-old singer and actor recently posed for the cover of Vogue, in which she shared details about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck. During the interview, Lopez recalled a recent moment when one of her teenage twins asked to go to the flea market.

“I was like, ‘Oh, you want me and Ben to come?’” she explained. “They said, ‘You know, it’s such a thing when you go, Mom.’”

Lopez said that she understood why her teenager wanted their mother to stay behind, but the comment still struck a chord with her.

“It hurt my feelings,” she admitted. “I get it. They want time with their friends when they aren’t being watched and followed and photographed. It’s a thing. Nobody’s complaining, but it’s a thing.”

Jennifer Lopez, who shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian with ex-husband Marc Anthony, tied the knot with actor Ben Affleck during an intimate Las Vegas wedding ceremony in July. The nuptials happened nearly two decades after Lopez and Affleck called off their first engagement in 2004.

Following their Las Vegas wedding, Lopez and Affleck made headlines during their honeymoon in Paris. The newlywed couple brought their children to their honeymoon, but sparked a debate among fans after they were seen kissing in front of them.

Several photos showed the pair cuddling on a bench, walking through the park, and kissing while out to dinner with their children. In one image, Affleck’s 16-year-old daughter, Violet, was also sitting next to her father at the dinner table. But she appeared to be unphased by their public displays of affection as she smiled and looked in the opposite direction.

Some fans on social media praised Affleck and Lopez for including their children on their honeymoon, while others criticised the duo for being so affectionate in front of their children.

“All the children have been around their parents for a year and a half already,” one Twitter user wrote. “It’s great for them to see what a loving relationship looks like.”

“Girl, we know you are on your honeymoon but kissing in front of his kids...and everywhere,” another person said. “Too much and desperate. We get it. We don’t really care. Just go have fun alone.”