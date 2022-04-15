Kim Kardashian says naming her children born via surrogate was ‘definitely harder’

Kim Kardashian has opened up about the difficulties of naming her children, with the Skims founder revealing that she didn’t name her four children until they were born.

The 41-year-old mother-of-four appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, where she admitted that “the hardest thing ever” in life is to name a child.

“It’s such a really big decision, honestly,” The Kardashians star said. “When I had my kids, I didn’t name them until they were born. You really want to see what they look like.”

Kardashian is mother to daughters North, eight, and Chicago, four, and sons Saint, six, and Psalm, two, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. “When I would hear people do that, I would say: ‘How do you not be prepared for that? You have nine months to think about this,’” she said. “But no matter what, it’s just the hardest decision ever.”

The beauty mogul also revealed that it was more difficult naming her two youngest children, Chicago and Psalm, who she welcomed via surrogate. “When I had a surrogate, I found that time would fly by faster and I wouldn’t feel the pressure of coming up with a name,” she shared. “So, I will say naming my last two was definitely harder, with the pressure of just letting time go by.”

Kardashian also discussed her sister Kylie Jenner recently changing the name of her son with the talk-show hosts. Jenner welcomed her second child with rapper Travis Scott on 2 February. Days later, she shared that the couple had named their newborn “Wolf Webster,” only to announce a month later that they decided to change their son’s name.

“They really just want to make sure,” Kardashian said about the couple’s choice. “There’s, like, 10 days after the baby’s born that you have to name your child and I feel like they just felt rushed and it’s a lot.”

Explaining her decision to change her son’s name from Wolf, Jenner wrote to her Instagram story on 21 March: “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.” The child’s new name has not yet been revealed.