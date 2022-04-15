Ellen DeGeneres criticised for scaring Kim Kardashian off show with fake spider

Ellen DeGeneres has been criticised for scaring Kim Kardashian off her show with a fake spider.

During Kardashian’s appearance on Wednesday (13 April), DeGeneres brought out a plastic animal box which she told her guest contained a live spider, attempting to cure her fear.

"You’re not doing this to me, I’m never going to get over it," the socialite said, becoming visibly distressed and jumping out of her seat.

Ellen then lifted the lid off the box, which was actually empty, and pretended to throw a spider at Kardashian.

The presenter's behaviour has since been criticised on social media.

