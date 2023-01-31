Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s baby girl seen in public for first time

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter made her public debut while supporting her father and uncles as they received their Hollywood Walk of Fame stars.

One-year-old Malti Marie sat in her mother’s lap during the ceremony, dressed in a cream tweed jacket and shorts set and a white headband adorned with a large flower.

It marks the first time fans have seen Malti’s face since the couple announced her birth via surrogate in January 2022.

Nick, 30, and Chopra, 40, have previously posted the rare photograph of Malti on social media, but always kept her face turned away from the camera or covered it with emojis.

But on Monday (30 January), as Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas were honoured on Hollywood Boulevard with their very own star, Malti was there to cheer her father on.

The Jonas Brothers’ star was dedicated in the category of Recording. During the ceremony, which was also attended by Joe’s wife Sophie Turner and Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas, each brother gave a short speech to thank their family, friends and fans.

Nick dedicated his speech to Chopra and said: “You are the calm and the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you. It’s the greatest gift. I love being a parent with you.”

Priyanka Chopra holds her and Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti, during the ceremony where the Jonas Brothers will unveil their star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles (REUTERS)

He also addressed Malti, joking: “Malti Marie, I can’t wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

In Joe’s speech, he thanked Turner and described her as his “partner in crime” and gave a shout out to their two children at home. Kevin also used his time at the mic to thanks Danielle and addressed his two daughters, calling them his “brightest stars”.

Nick and Chopra married in 2018. Announcing the arrival of their baby last year, they wrote on Instagram: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers attend The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring The Jonas Brothers on January 30, 2023 (Getty Images)

Earlier this month, the Quantico star opened up about why the couple used a surrogate and revealed she had “medical complications”.

“[Surrogacy] was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this,” she told British Vogue.

Chopra added: “I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too.”