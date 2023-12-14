Paris Hilton says she was joking about not changing son’s diaper for a month

Live your life healthier and happier with our free Living Well newsletter, packed with wellness advice, practical tips and nutritious recipes Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Paris Hilton has addressed backlash after admitting she didn’t change her son’s diaper until he was one month old.

The Paris in Love star recently shared in an episode of her Peacock reality series that she was “too scared” to change her son Phoenix’s diaper. Following the episode, Hilton received considerable pushback from fellow parents who were stunned that she had yet to change a diaper. Now, the 42-year-old DJ is addressing concerns about her parenting skills.

In a post shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, Hilton explained that she was joking about not changing her son’s diaper and maintained that she’s “fully involved” in her children’s lives. “Hey there, it’s Paris. Just wanted to clear the air about something,” she began the candid message.

“On my show, #ParisInLove, I joked about changing a diaper for the first time, which, let’s be honest, was just me having a bit of fun – as you can see I changed his diaper the night I brought him home,” Hilton said. In her post, she included footage from the reality TV series showing Hilton telling her husband, Carter Reum, that she had changed Phoenix’s diaper after bringing him home from the hospital.

“But, in all seriousness, when it comes to being a mom, I’m fully involved and loving every moment of it,” she continued. “It’s interesting how a playful comment can be taken so seriously. Even though this season was the most real, authentic and raw I have ever been with my fans.”

The American socialite admitted that she sometimes “plays into the whimsical character” she portrayed of herself on the iconic reality series The Simple Life, which she co-starred alongside Nicole Richie from 2003 to 2007. “It’s a role that’s hard to shake off completely,” Hilton said.

“While I love a good laugh, I also believe in being real and responsible, especially as a parent,” she added. “Let’s remember to find the humour in life, but also to cherish and respect the real moments. Thanks for understanding, Happy Holidays and much love to you all!”

In the second season of Paris in Love, which is currently streaming on Peacock, Hilton is seen introducing her younger sister – Nicky Hilton Rothschild – to her son Phoenix Barron, who was just 32 days old at the time. “Should I learn how to change his diaper?” Hilton asked her sister. Before changing his diaper, Hilton held her son as she told him: “I said I wouldn’t do this on my birthday, but I will for you.”

The scene showed Hilton’s nanny, Gena, standing by the changing table as Nicky instructed her sister on how to change Phoenix’s diaper. At one point, Hilton asked the nanny which side of the diaper was the front and which side was the back. Nicky reminded her sister to be “gentle” while changing his diaper, as Gena suggested she talk to her son while she changes him.

The moment was later shared on TikTok, where it received more than 2.3m views. “Not Paris learning how to change her son’s diaper for the first time in a month,” a TikTok user wrote over the clip.

Many viewers expressed their shock that Hilton had yet to change her son’s diaper, but some people reminded others not to begin mom-shaming Hilton. “Guys, not everyone is good at being a first-time mom. It takes time,” one person commented. “At least she’s trying and now she’s a great mom. Stop shaming her.”

Hilton and Reum announced the arrival of their first child together, son Phoenix Barron, in January. “You are already loved beyond words,” she captioned the Instagram announcement, which showed her holding her son Phoenix’s tiny hand.

Just last month, the couple – who have been married since November 2021 – welcomed their second baby, daughter London. “Thankful for my baby girl,” Hilton wrote on Instagram, showing a photo of a pink pajama set with the name “London” inscribed on the collared top.