Sarah Jessica Parker has shared a rare glimpse inside her family life with husband Matthew Broderick.

In a recent appearance on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast, the Sex and the City alum revealed the daily routine that she and her husband share with their three children: son James, 20, and 14-year-old twin daughters Tabitha and Marion.

“We cook every night,” she told host Bozzi during Tuesday’s episode. “It’s a source of a huge amount of pride for everybody.”

The And Just Like That star even admitted that the family rarely orders takeout, adding how surprised she is to hear when other families order to-go. “It’s also mystifying because we just don’t order in as a family,” Parker said. “And on the rare occasion we have - we always hear other families, they do it, and then like one kid orders from this place and one kid…it’s so confusing.”

While Parker’s iconic Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw is notorious for her lack of culinary skills, the 58-year-old actor assured that her family “really [does] cook five to six nights a week”.

“We have always have a Sunday dinner - we invite people,” she added.

Throughout the years, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have kept much of their family life out of the spotlight. Although the longtime couple have been married since 1997, the Hocus Pocus star recently revealed that they haven’t “spent a night apart” from each other in more than three decades.

While speaking on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show earlier this month, Parker recalled that her first date with the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor took place on 8 March 1992, and that she and her partner have “been together” ever since.

“We’ve never spent a night apart since then, with the exception of work on location,” she told host Stern. “Or, his mother was ill for a bit so he went to take care of her. But from that first night, we’ve never been apart.”

Parker said that “pretty soon into” their relationship, she felt like she was “in love” with Broderick and thought he was “really incredible”. The actor explained how she “admired” her soon-to-be husband before they started dating, noting that she had “loved” his work.

“He’s so smart, he’s so funny, I like this choice of friends, the way he was living in New York, what was important to him, how he kind of travelled around the city,” she said. “He was always travelling around on his bicycle, he’s been riding bikes since he was 14.”

The two also shared a common interest in raising a family in New York. “I love being home in New York,” Parker said. “I wanted to build a life here and he was born and raised in the West Village, literally, he’s never lived north of 11th Street.”

Last month, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary. “Happy 26th anniversary my husband,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of a champagne cork.

“That sure was a nice celebration and a real nice bottle of champagne. And a gorgeous walk home. Oh the miles we have strolled together. I love you. XOX, your SJ.”