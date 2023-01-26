Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Shirley Ballas has revealed her new jawline after undergoing a non-surgical facelift and said she is “delighted with the results”.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge appeared on Loose Women on Thursday morning (26 January) to talk about the procedure and why she went through with it.

She proudly showed her jawline to hosts Denise Welch, Judi Love, Kaye Adams and Linda Robson and said: “Look at that jaw. Come on, I’m 63 this year.”

Ballas explained that she initially wanted to go under the knife but her doctor was apprehensive about putting her through surgery.

“I went to have a check-up with the doctor to see if I was eligible for a facelift – a proper knife job – [but] he wasn’t comfortable doing it,” she said.

“So I researched NeoGen Plasma [because] I wanted to see if I could tighten the skin. I’m delighted with the results.”

NeoGen Plasma is a treatment that uses ultra-high radio frequency to provide skin tightening, resurfacing and regeneration effects.

According to the clinic’s website, the treatment can “provide effective solutions for aesthetic, dermatological and surgical needs”.

A composite aired on Loose Women shows Shirley Ballas’ before and after facelift photos (ITV/Loose Women)

Ballas was asked by the panel if she faced any negative comments or stigma after going through the procedure and responded: “I never felt I had to do it for somebody else, but I’ve always been a bit insecure in my own looks, so I wanted to see if I could look a little bit better for me.”

Going into detail about the results from her treatment, she added: “My jawline feels just that much sharper, I feel like the skin is not sagging, it feels rejuvenated, it feels bright and clean, no little veins going on, no sun spots, all in all a really spectacular look.”

Ballas admitted she felt “apprehensive” about the treatment to start with, but is “thrilled to bits with the results”.

“Every woman in her sixties wants to feel confident and I have to say, at age 62, I now feel by far the best I’ve ever felt,” she added.

In 2021, Ballas revealed she went to her doctor after fans noticed “lumps” in her armpit and found her oestrogen levels “are extremely low” and testosterone levels were “ultra high”.

She told fans in an Instagram video update that she would continue to “check certain off things happening in my body” but did not go into details at the time.

“To each and every one of you who started me on this road, thank you so much,” she added. “Remember, health is wealth so I’ll be on top of these issues for the time being.”