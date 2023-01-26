Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

John Legend has shared his first photo celebrating the arrival of his and Chrissy Teigen’s newborn daughter, Esti Maxine.

The singer first announced the birth of his fourth child with Teigen at a private concert on 13 January, before the model shared the news with the rest of the world.

In his own Instagram post on Thursday (26 January), Legend shared a photograph of him cradling Esti in his arms as he beams at the camera.

He wrote in the caption: “Our new love.”

Commenting on her husband’s latest post, Teigen gushed: “Eeee I love her.”

The arrival of the couple’s new daughter comes two years after they lost their son Jack at 20 weeks in 2020 due to a pregnancy complication.

On Thursday (19 January), Teigen posted a photograph of their older children, six-year-old Luna and four-year-old Miles, cradling their sibling, who is swaddled in a cosy blanket.

She wrote: “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier.

“Daddy shed nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a C-section?

“We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all!”

In September last year, Legend said he was excited, but “cautiously optimistic” about their new pregnancy a month after they announced it.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, he explained: “Whenever you lose a pregnancy, it is always cautious optimism when you are pregnant again, because you never know what could happen and you have experienced that tragedy of losing one.

“So your optimism is a little bit tempered by that. But everything has been great so far and we are really excited. The kids are excited, we are all excited and can’t wait to welcome this new baby into the world.”