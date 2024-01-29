Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sofia Richie had the sweetest reaction to finding out the sex of her baby with husband Elliot Grainge.

The 25-year-old model revealed that she and her husband are expecting their first child in an interview with Vogue published on 25 January. Richie, who got married in April 2023, shared that she’ll be welcoming her child later this year, noting that the newborn will be a Gemini baby.

While Richie previously revealed to Vogue that she’s expecting a girl, she recently shared a video of the emotional moment they learned the sex of their soon-to-be baby. In a clip posted to TikTok on 28 January, the couple were seen standing in their backyard alongside their adorable golden retriever dog.

Grainge, a 30-year-old music executive, was seen holding a confetti popper as Richie stood off to the side, wearing a pair of cosy sweatpants and a grey sweatshirt. “Okay, ready?” Richie asked her husband in the clip. As she began the countdown, Grainge let go of the popper to release pink smoke and confetti into the air.

Richie’s immediate reaction was to let out a loud scream and run around her backyard. Unsurprisingly, her excited response scared her golden retriever, who ran from their spot on the grass toward the couple. Meanwhile, Grainge appeared to be in shock as he stared at the pink confetti falling onto the ground.

“I’m so excited,” Richie exclaimed, jumping up and down. Grainge then walked toward his wife and gave her a big hug.

“Sorry to all my neighbours for the horrifying scream,” she captioned the viral TikTok, which has been viewed 13m times. In the comments section, fans shared their congratulations for the couple and praised them for keeping their gender reveal intimate.

“This is one of the sweetest gender reveals I’ve ever seen,” one fan commented under the video.

“That scream was so funny,” another viewer wrote. “Lol congrats!!!”

“Love the simplicity and how intimate this gender reveal is,” a third person said, while someone else commented: “I love how they did this together without anyone else!”

Another user chimed in: “Gonna be the most perfect little girl.”

Speaking to Vogue, Richie revealed how the moment seen in the video actually went down. She explained that she’s always loved watching gender reveal videos on YouTube and TikTok, even before she became pregnant. Richie had her ob-gyn text her assistant Becca the baby’s gender, while the couple bought two party poppers - one blue and one pink. “[Becca] left out the one with the correct colour inside, and Elliot and I popped it together. We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock,” she recalled.

Richie - who is the daughter of legendary musician Lionel Richie and fashion designer Diane Alexander - explained that her “dream in life” was to have a daughter, adding that her husband is “really excited” to have a baby girl too. “I think it’s so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters. It was really sweet. He’s very sensitive,” she said.

The social media personality discovered she was “about four weeks pregnant” during trip to Milan for fashion week, and recalled feeling “terrible” during a “quick 24-hour turnaround”.

She took her first pregnancy test, but asked her partner to go to CVS and get even more tests. “When we turned over all three tests at the same time they were all positive,” Richie said, adding that they both cried after learning she was pregnant. However, the couple chose to keep the news out of the public eye, except for their parents who learned Richie was expecting eight weeks into the pregnancy.

“Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space,” she said. “I didn’t realise there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple.”

Richie and Grainge were engaged in April 2022 after more than one year of dating. The pair were married during a lavish ceremony in the south of France just one year later, which later became a viral sensation.