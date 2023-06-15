Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder has admitted she wants to “try” taking Ozempic after giving birth to her second child.

The former reality star, 34, recently appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, where she spoke candidly about wanting to take the type 2 diabetes medication – which has often been prescribed as an “off-label” weight loss drug.

“Oh, my God, I really want to try it when I give birth,” the Next Level Basic author told Cooper during Wednesday’s podcast episode. “The amount of times I’ve researched this being like, I mean, I think it’s safe and healthy. Like, I think it’s good for you. It’s like taking vitamins.”

The Call Her Daddy host told listeners that “nothing that was said on this podcast” should be taken as serious medical advice,as she jokingly added: “Please do not listen to this.”

Schroeder went on to explain why she’s curious about taking the once-weekly semaglutide injection, which works by mimicking a hormone that regulates appetite and creates the feeling of fullness, once she welcomes baby number two.

“[After] my first pregnancy, I ate bone broth for dinner for six f***ing months after I gave birth, and I kind of don’t feel like doing that again. Like, I don’t want to,” she said. The Off With My Head author shares two-year-old daughter Hartford with husband Beau Clark. In March, Schroeder announced the couple were expecting a baby boy due in September.

Much like Amy Schumer, Schroeder also called on fellow celebrities to be “transparent” and “honest” about some of the methods they take to lose weight. “Anyone who hears about Ozempic has to f***ing be curious,” she said during the podcast. “You are a liar if you tell me that you have not thought about it, thought about jumping on that train.”

“Have I Googled Ozempic and what it would be like, and am I thinking about it? Yes, I am.”

This week, actor and comedian Amy Schumer admitted to taking Ozempic last year to help lose weight. However, Schumer stopped taking the FDA-approved medication because of its side effects. “I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son,” Schumer told host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. “I was so skinny and he’s throwing a ball at me and [I couldn’t].”

Although the Trainwreck star ultimately decided that Ozempic wasn’t “livable” for her, she did take a moment to call out celebrities who have been “lying” about taking the once-weekly antidiabetic injection for weight loss.

“Everyone’s like: ‘Smaller portions,’” she joked. “Shut the f*** up. You’re on Ozempic, or one of those things.”

Ozempic has skyrocketed in use after people were reportedly prescribed the type 2 diabetes medication as an “off-label” weight loss drug. Due to its weight loss side effects, the increased demand has sparked a global shortage of Ozempic, leaving actual diabetics without the medication.

While Ozempic is used for the treatment of diabetes, popular drugs like Wegovy and Moujaro are similar once-weekly semaglutide injections specifically approved for the treatment of obesity and weight loss.

Last month, Stassi Schroeder’s former Vanderpump Rules co-star Brittany Cartwright shut down speculation that she lost weight by taking Ozempic. Fans began speculating that Cartwright was using the type 2 diabetes medication after she shared a selfie to her 1.6m Instagram followers, in which the reality star posed in a mirror wearing cycling shorts and a baggy T-shirt.

“Totally ozempic,” one person claimed, as others remarked that it looked like Cartwright had “lost weight”.

Cartwright then addressed the rumours directly, clarifying that the reason she may look slimmer is because of the iPhone camera setting she used to take the picture.

“It’s actually the .5 zoom on the iPhone camera lol,” she wrote in the comments.

Fellow Bravo personality and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff has also said that although she hasn’t taken the drug, she has been tempted and “thought about it”.