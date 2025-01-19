Henry Cavill welcomes first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Henry Cavill has reportedly welcomed his first child with his girlfriend of three years, Natalie Viscuso.

The Justice League actor, 41, and television executive have been dating since 2021, with new photos published in the MailOnline showing Viscuso wearing what appears to be a diamond engagement ring.

Cavill, who is currently in Australia filming the forthcoming live-action Voltron film, was seen pushing a pram on the Gold Coast in Queensland on Saturday (18 January), per the MailOnline.

A source told People the Witcher star had recently become a father. However, no other details, including the child’s name, sex or birth date were shared with the publication.

The Independent has contacted Cavill’s representatives for comment.

Last April, Cavill announced he and Viscuso were expecting at the premiere of Guy Ritchie’s film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, in New York.

“I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that,” Cavill told Access Hollywood.

Cavill previously told Men’s Health of fatherhood: “If I ever have kids one day, I want to be the dad who’s running round after them. And if I do have kids, even now, it’s starting to get quite late.

“But I want to be a fit and healthy dad, not hobbling round like, ‘OK, I’m just going to catch a breather.’”

Cavill and Viscuso revealed their relationship on Instagram in 2021, with Cavill’s posting another photo a month later addressing critics, saying, “I am very happy in love, and in life.

“I’d be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can’t bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself”.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the New York premiere for Cavill’s Netflix film Enola Holmes 2 in October 2022.

Cavill and Viscuso also announced in December 2022 that they were collaborating together on an adaptation of the popular game Warhammer 40,000.

Cavill wrote on Instagram that the partnership was a “blessing beyond words,” and Viscuso wrote, “Fantasy, horror and sci-fi are the bedrock of my creative language, so when Henry introduced me to Warhammer a couple of years ago, I immediately felt at home”.