Hit the slopes with these stellar ski holiday ideas

Tired of going to the same place for your winter holiday every year? Change it up with a trip to one of these mountainside getaways. Explore stunning landscapes, indulge in local cuisine and discover unique winter activities.

Plus, with high-tech innovations like wearable ski instructors to enhance your technique, you might just come away with newfound confidence on the slopes.

Discover family-friendly skiing in Obertauern

( Obertauern )

Looking for a destination to make magical family memories amid snow and sun?

As the first snowflakes fall in late autumn, Obertauern transforms into a winter fairytale, offering stunning snow-covered peaks and breathtaking landscapes from November to May. Recognised as Austria’s snowiest winter sports resort, it boasts an impressive average maximum snow depth of 264 centimetres.

Experience sun-drenched runs from dawn to dusk in a natural bowl of slopes and enjoy seamless access with 26 cable-cars and lifts. With around 60 miles of slopes suitable for all skill levels, Obertauern is a haven for winter sports enthusiasts and amateurs alike. Families will love the Children’s Tauernrunde and Bobby Land, where young skiers can embark on playful adventures.

Don’t miss the thrill of night skiing on illuminated runs every Monday and Thursday.

Visit now

Plan a luxury getaway to the Swiss mountains

( LeCrans Hotel and Spa )

If your ideal winter ski getaway combines a luxurious stay in serene mountains with first-class skiing facilities, LeCrans Hotel and Spa is your next holiday destination.

This opulent ski retreat in Crans-Montana, Switzerland is an exclusive chalet-style hotel set at 5,400ft. With just 14 rooms across the hotel, you’ll enjoy an intimate stay with dedicated 24-hour service. Located within a short walk of the ski slopes, LeCrans offers unparalleled access to some of the best skiing in the Swiss Alps.

After a day on the slopes, indulge in Michelin-starred dining at LeMontBlanc and unwind at LeSpa, where heated pools and stunning Alpine views await.

Visit now

Delight in Austria’s gourmet tours and Alpine delights

( Ski Amadé )

One of the country’s top ski destinations, Ski amadé has been known to attract adventurers from far and wide. With a single lift pass, you can enjoy up to 470 miles of pristine slopes as well as 270 lifts.

Beyond the usual skiing options, it also offers 10 snow parks, 13 fun slopes and exclusive local gourmet tours. Visit the highest-altitude farmers’ market in the Alps and savour award-winning culinary delights at traditional ski huts. Ski amadé SENSATIONS offers insider tips on the area’s top adventure spots and Instagram-worthy photo opportunities.

Visitors can benefit from exclusive offers through the ‘my Ski amadé Friends Club’ and take advantage of early booking discounts via its online system. Choose from a variety of accommodation options, from cosy family hotels to luxurious chalets, all easily accessible from Salzburg and Munich.

For added indulgence, don’t miss the Ski and Wine Enjoyment Week from 15-22 March 2025.

Find out more

Take the train to some of Europe’s best ski resorts

( Inghams )

Thinking of exploring Europe’s beloved ski resorts this winter?

Jump on board with an Inghams ski holiday and swap the plane for the train. With access to 24 stunning resorts across France, Italy, Austria and Switzerland, enjoy the ease of travelling from train tracks to ski tracks — simply step off and ski on.

Expect a stress-free experience with shorter check-in times of just 90 minutes prior to departure, giving you more time to relax. On board, enjoy the freedom to move around, generous luggage allowances — much more than flying — and breathtaking scenery along the route.

Plus, by choosing train travel, you’ll contribute to a more sustainable planet. And with Inghams handling all of the planning, all that’s left is to enjoy the scenic journey to your winter adventure.

Book now

Escape to a serene paradise in the Swiss Alps

( Riffelalp Resort )

Picture this: you wake up 7,290ft above ground and breathe in the fresh Alpine air with views of the iconic Matterhorn. After a hearty breakfast, you head straight to the slopes, hitting freshly groomed pistes with no queues in sight.

After a day on the snow, unwind at a spa while taking in stunning views of the surrounding mountain peaks. Then, enjoy a dip in the heated outdoor pool — with its built-in whirlpool with stunning Matterhorn views — or perhaps a sauna or steam bath to revitalise your post-ski muscles?

The next afternoon, you might do a couple of laps in the heated outdoor pool before dining at one of three exquisite restaurants offering regional and Mediterranean cuisine by chef Luigi Lafranco. At the Riffelalp Resort in the heart of the skiing area of Zermatt, this will all become a reality. Book your ski-in & ski-out escape now.

Discover more

Embark on an adventure through Japan’s snow-covered Alps

( Hakuba Valley - Photo: Hiroya Nakata )

Discover the enchanting Hakuba Valley, located in Nagano Prefecture, Japan, spanning Omachi City, Hakuba Village and Otari Village.

Known as Japan’s largest ski resort, Hakuba Valley is just three hours from Tokyo and sits at the foot of the majestic Japanese Alps — a region that receives an average annual snowfall of over 30ft, from which it earns its nickname ‘Japow’.

With 10 ski resorts, there’s terrain suited to every skill level and shuttle buses allow seamless access between all the resorts. Beyond skiing, visitors can immerse themselves in Japan’s rich culture, exploring Matsumoto Castle, seeing the famous snow monkeys and visiting historic temples and soothing hot springs.

Delight in diverse dining options, from traditional dishes to vegetarian specialities, all. With accommodation options in the area ranging from cosy ryokan to luxurious chalets, find out more information below.

Find out more

Improve your skiing skills with a wearable instructor

( Carv 2 )

Looking to take on harder terrain and ski with more style and control this winter? With Carv 2, you can. This revolutionary piece of wearable tech transforms your time on the slopes into a personalised learning adventure.

Simply clip Carv to each boot, and as you ski, it sends real-time data to your phone via Bluetooth. Powered by magical AI, Carv translates your boot movements into clear, actionable coaching tips delivered directly to your headphones or the Carv app.

With its real-time coaching by your side, you can unlock new terrain and enhance your style across the entire mountain. Choose how much feedback you want to receive, allowing you to stay in the moment while maximising your time on snow. Whether you’re looking to build confidence on piste, or refine your style off piste, Carv 2 helps you ski better and have more fun.

Become a better skier today.

Book now

Stay in a ski in ski out hotel in the Austrian Alps

( Hotel Schwaigerhof )

Eager to explore the majestic mountain landscape of the Schladming-Dachstein area in Austria?

Hotel Schwaigerhof is the perfect four-star accommodation for your next getaway. Enveloped by natural terrain and ski slopes, this family-run hotel offers an array of amenities, including a large heated outdoor pool, a wellness and beauty area and fitness facilities.

Enjoy newly refurbished, cosy rooms and suites, a large terrace and a huge indoor playground for family fun. With direct access to the Schladming ski area, you can ski in and ski out while taking in breathtaking views of the Dachstein Glacier. The area also boasts a network of snowshoe trails and hiking paths for winter exploration.

Book now

Enjoy ample winter sports activities and gourmet hut dining in Austria

( Eder Hotels )

The Hochkönig region, located in Salzburger Land in Austria, is famous for picturesque landscapes, family-friendly atmosphere and majestic Hochkönig mountain. Boasting 120km of slopes, Hochkönig is part of Austria’s renowned ski area, Ski amadé, which offers 760 km of slopes and 270 lifts.

With hiking trails, snowshoe and ski touring paths and tobaggan runs, there are plenty ways to exlore. Book the culinary King’s Tour for a blend of thrilling skiing and culinary delights that takes guests from hut to hut, with each stop offering a carefully curated menu.

Refine your trip with a stay in one of the Eder Collection’s exquisite hotels. Hotel eder is a traditional four-star lifestyle hotel combining Alpine charm with modern comfort and once-in-a-lifetime views.

Hotel SEPP is a stylish, adults-only boutique hotel with a rooftop pool. Or for young families that seek ample activities and entertainment, Hotel EdeR FriDa is the perfect base.

Visit now

This content is brought to you by Living360, a digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.