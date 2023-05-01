Ice Spice to make Met Gala debut after partnering with Vogue, according to reports

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ice Spice is expected to make her Met Gala debut after reportedly receiving an invite to be the special guest ofVogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at the annual event.

On Monday 1 May 2023, a star-studded guest list will descend on the steps of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art for the annual Met Gala. Although most attendees are still only rumoured, some celebrities have already confirmed they will be in attendance, including Kim Kardashian and Florence Pugh.

The “Princess Diana” rapper will also be attending the exclusive fashion extravaganza, reportedly at the personal request of Wintour, according to TMZ, which reported that the 23 year old will be wearing custom Balmain for the occasion.

In addition to an invite to the annual gala, Ice Spice has also partnered with Vogue and eBay for a “special behind-the-scenes look into her journey to the Met,” according to the outlet.

Ice Spice appeared to confirm the Met Gala collaboration in a video posted to social media on 30 April, in which she said: “Hi, It’s Ice Spice and I’m partnering with Vogue and eBay for a very special announcement coming to you on the first Monday in May. Join me for fashion’s biggest night out. You do not want to miss this. Stay tuned.”

On social media, the news that the rapper is expected to make her first appearance at the Met Gala has been met with excitement from her fans.

“Ice Spice’s come-up is one of those rare instances when an artist is able to keep their momentum going when they blow up by making the right moves to sustain it. From being a small artist out the Bronx to the Met Gala in less than a year, gotta be happy for her,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “Not Ice Spice already attending the Met Gala!!! She’s what you call flourishing!”

A spokesperson for Ice Spice confirmed to Complex that she will be attending Monday night’s gala in New York City. The singer, who recently went platinum with her “Boy’s a Liar Pt 2” collab with PinkPantheress, has also recently been announced as the newest ambassador for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims.

The 2023 Met Gala will follow the theme: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” with guests expected to adhere to the dress code: “In honour of Karl.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Ice Spice for comment.

You can follow along with the Met Gala as it happens here.