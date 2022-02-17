A man has sparked a debate after revealing that he spends over $2,000 a month on bottled water.

In a TikTok video posted on 14 February, Ryan Dubs, @ryandubs, shared that he orders specific water bottles once a month, which are sent to his home. The clip begins with Dubs presenting his many boxes of glass water bottles from Voss, a Norwegian-based water brand.

“I spend over $2,000 a month on high-end water bottles delivered directly to my house,” he explained. “And as a water snob, it is such a luxury.”

In regards to where he keeps all this water, Dubs noted that he has four refrigerators in his house. He then continues opening his boxes of Voss water bottles and puts them in his fridge.

While doing so, he explained why he buys this many water bottles a month and praised Voss.

“I love Voss, it’s my favourite water bottle brand,” he explained. “I’ve always been a water snob and I know for a lot of people, you’re probably like, ‘what the h***? Why do you care? It’s just water.’”

“I hate the taste of tap water,” he added. “I cannot drink it. I can only drink bottled water. It’s the only way I’ll get it in me.”

Dubs shared that for the past few years, he’s been drinking Fiji water bottles. However, the amount of plastic he would use with Fiji bottles started to “weigh on” him, so he switched to Voss.

He said that he chose Voss because it was “net-carbon neutral” so it was better for the environment. As noted on Voss’ site , the company aims to “maintain a strong commitment to sustainability focusing on package optimization, carbon footprint reduction and water stewardship.”

Aside from enjoying this water himself, Dubs also acknowledged how much his friends like it too when they come to his home.

“My guests love it,” he said. “Everybody loves to be handed a nice, cold, glass water bottle.”

“It’s honestly a fashion accessory at this point,” Dubs wrote about the water bottles in the caption of his video.

This video has over 1.5m views, so far, with viewers in the comments claiming that it didn’t make sense why Dubs was spending so much money on water.

“This is not the flex you think it is,” one viewer wrote, while another comment reads: “Do you [realise] you sound extremely out of touch?”

“I thought this was a joke, but then he kept going lmao,” a viewer wrote.

As many viewers claimed that Dubs was “out of touch” with reality for buying this much water, some came to his defence, one writing: “Its not out of touch, he can afford it so he can do it.”

Other TikTok users questioned if Dubs preferred bottled water over water that came from a filter.

“Why wouldn’t you just get a really nice water filter system installed? The water would be 10x better than Voss,” one commenter wrote.

The Independent has reached out to Dubs for a comment.