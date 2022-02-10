Man wears shoe inserts to a date after lying about his height

A TikToker has sparked debate after posting a video of him wearing shoe inserts to appear taller for a Bumble date.

“I told my Bumble date I’m 6’3,” TikToker @viralheightbooster said in the video.

“Little does she know these add four inches to my height,” he said as he slid the inserts into his shoes.

The viral video gained 2 million views on TikTok, with commenters poking fun at his sneaky dating tactic.

“This is why I have trust issues,” said @becastillman. Others felt that the shoe inserts only provided a temporary solution. “So what do people who own these do after the first date?” asked @cheekedupcommenter. “Lmao, wear your shoes for the rest of your life?

“Babe, why you wearing shoes to bed?” joked @bradstephens.

Some commenters debated that using shoe inserts to lie about your height is equivalent to women wearing makeup on a first date. “You can tell a woman is wearing makeup or heels though,” TikToker @bobbyfawn said. “This is just being dishonest about height.”

“Makeup is being dishonest about what you really look like,” @c.pike1 said. “Works both ways.”

The original poster of the viral TikTok even joined in on the debate by posting a reply video. “If women can wear makeup, men can wear these height insoles,” he said.

The height boosting insoles are designed to fit men’s and women’s shoe sizes, according to its website, and is priced at $47.