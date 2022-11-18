Jump to content

‘Appreciate that view, bro’: Jason Momoa jokes around as he wears traditional Hawaiian Malo

‘Appreciate that view, bro,’ Momoa said

Peony Hirwani
Friday 18 November 2022 07:42
Comments

Jason Momoa strips off to Traditional Hawaiian Malo on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jason Momoa showed off his Hawaiian heritage once again by sharing photos of him in traditional dress.

On Thursday (17 November), the Game of Thrones star posted photos and videos of him posing in a Hawaiian Malo, a loincloth worn by Hawaiian men for ceremonial occasions, during an outing with martial arts expert Gordon King Ryan in Hawaii.

“So my new bro, he’s fully Hawaiian now,” Momoa, 43, said in a video posted to Instagram. “He got tatted, he’s got his Malo on, we got him drinking mananalu. He’s full local now, look at that.”

Soon after that, Ryan and Momoa turned around to show off their behinds to the camera.

“Appreciate that view, bro – see how good that view is?” Momoa said.

Earlier this month, on 9 November, the Honolulu-born actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his new kids’ movie, Slumberland, in which he plays Flip, the eccentric outlaw tasked with guiding a young girl through the dream world.

During the show, Momoa discussed his new tattoos and a recent photo from a fishing trip showing him wearing his Malo.

Momoa explained to Kimmel that he was wearing a “traditional Malo, it’s what the Hawaiians wear”.

“I like to go fishing but we never dress like this,” the host joked. “That’s something. And that’s comfortable?”

“Oh, my God, yes!” the Aquaman star responded. “I actually don’t even like wearing clothes anymore. I’m in it every day. I wear it all the time.”

