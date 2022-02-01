Jason Ritter has come to his wife Melanie Lynskey’s defence after she shared a candid post on social media about body-shaming comment.

On January 28, Lynskey, 44, posted a tweet detailing some of the ‘egregious’ remarks she’s received about her body as an actress.

“The story of my life since Yellowjackets premiered,” she wrote. “Most egregious are the “I care about her health!!” people … b***h you don’t see me on my Peleton! You don’t see me running through the park with my child. Skinny does not always equal healthy.”

On January 29, Ritter, 41, retweeted Lynskey’s post and spoke out against body-shaming.

“If anyone has any further unsolicited comments about *anybody* else’s body, they can feel free to write them in permanent ink onto their own foreheads and swan dive directly into the sun,” the Raising Dion star wrote.

This isn’t the first time Lynskey has opened up about her experiences with body-shaming. Speaking to Rolling Stone in January, Lynskey claimed her looks were criticised behind the scenes on Yellowjackets.

“They were asking me, ‘What do you plan to do? I’m sure the producers will get you a trainer. They’d love to help you with this,’” Lynskey said.

She shared that her three co-stars, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis, all came to her defence and wrote a letter to the production team about their comments.

Lynskey also noted that when it comes to how herYellowjackets character, Shauna, looks, she doesn’t want any “comments” to be made either.

“It was really important to me for [Shauna] to not ever comment on my body, to not have me putting a dress on and being like, ‘I wish I looked a bit better,’ ” she explained.

“I did find it important that this character is just comfortable and sexual and not thinking or talking about it,” she added. “Because I want women to be able to watch it and be like, ‘Wow, she looks like me and nobody’s saying she’s the fat one.’ That representation is important.”

Back in 2016, the Don’t Look Up actress spoke to People about how she overcame previous eating issues.

"I was losing my mind trying to conform to something that was not physically possible for me,” she explained. “I was very unwell for a long time. I had eating issues and at a certain point I was like, ‘I’m not going to survive’ – not like I was on death’s door or anything, but I was so unhappy and my hair was falling out."

However, she ultimately found comfort and acceptance in her looks and her body.

“I was like, ‘I just need to look the way I’m supposed to look’ and have faith that people are going to want to put someone in a film or on a show who looks like this,” she said. “I did have to truly become comfortable with myself, because you can’t fake it.”

While working on the comedy show Togetherness back in 2016, Lynskey also refused to let the show make jokes about her size.

“There was one scene where I was supposed to be eating a hamburger and complaining, ‘I’m out of shape!” she recalled to People about the show. I said to them, ‘I’m not going to do that because I don’t want to put that out there.’”