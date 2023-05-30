Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans have praised Jay-Z for his dance skills during his wife Beyoncé’s concert, while the couple’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, was performing on stage.

In a recent video shared to TikTok, one fan, who goes by the username @rosiehart27, shared footage from Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour show in London on 29 May. The clip began with Jay-Z dancing and cheering to the music, as he stood in the pit section of the concert.

As the rapper proceeded to hold his hands up, he also took a sip of a gold bottle in his hand, which appeared to be champagne. The video then switched to a shot of the stage, as Blue Ivy was performing with a group of dancers.

While the 11-year-old showed off her moves, she was also wearing a red jumpsuit, which matched some of the other dancers’ red pants.

In the caption, the fan also described Jay-Z as “vibing out” to Blue Ivy while at the show.

As of 30 May, the TikTok video has more than 2.2m views, with people praising Jay-Z’s sweet reaction to his daughter’s performance.

“He’s sooooo happy,” one wrote, while a second added: “He’s so proud.”

A third wrote: “​​I love this reaction. He’s like yeah that’s my baby, my daughter.”

Other people poked fun at how the rapper appeared to be holding an Ace of Spades bottle, which is a champagne by Armand De Brignac that usually retails for around $790, depending on where it’s being sold.

“While drinking a bottle of ace. Such a flex,” one wrote, while another added: “The bottle of ace of spades in his hand for me.”

Beyoncé fans were first stunned on Friday 26 May, when Blue Ivy made her surprise appearance at the Renaissance World Tour show in Paris. During this concert, she unexpectedly joined her mother on stage for the song “My Power”. She later led the troupe of dancers during the song “Black Parade”, performing technical choreography with intricate footwork.

Following the concert, fans on Twitter praised her for not only keeping up with these professional dancers, but also for even “upstaging” her mother.

“The tranquillity of Blue Ivy after performing to more than 80k people,” one wrote, while another added: “Simply legendary.”

“The confidence to be in front of 80k+ people at 11 is very telling about Blue Ivy’s trajectory going forward. You can’t teach this,” a third wrote.

However, this isn’t the first time Blue Ivy has been in the spotlight. At an exclusive Beyoncé event in Dubai in January, Blue Ivy appeared in a surprise duet of “Brown Skin Girl”. Along with Blue Ivy, the singer and her husband have five-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.

Beyoncé’s world tour kicked off on 10 May in Stockholm, Sweden, and will continue with more than 50 shows worldwide until September.