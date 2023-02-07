The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Beyoncé’s Renaissance mirror-ball cowboy hat has sold out – but we’ve found some similar styles
These eye-catching, custom-made, glittery accessories are dupes of the one worn by Queen Bey
Beyoncé announced her upcoming Renaissance tour last week, to much global excitement and a social-media frenzy. The album launched last July, and was the first studio follow-up to Lemonade, so a tour to match has been eagerly anticipated.
A clamour for pre-sale tickets followed, with fans posting about their place in the queue online. Whether or not you’ve bagged a spot to see the pop icon, you can’t have missed the mirror-ball cowboy hat Queen Bey was wearing in the promo pics.
The sparkly silver hat features tiny mirror-ball panels, and completes the dazzling bikini look Beyoncé sported while sitting atop a ‘glass horse’. Created by an Etsy seller called TrendingByAbby, the handmade cowboy hat is emblazoned with 5,000-10,000 mirrored glass tiles and costs £247. The Pennsylvanian seller specialises in custom-made glittery cowboy hats.
This hat is probably the easiest part of the look to replicate, particularly if you’re heading to the Renaissance tour. Unsurprisingly, it’s now sold out – although you can join a waiting list, if you’re happy to hold on for the exact match.
We’ve got the low-down on how to sign up for a restock notification of the actual hat Beyoncé is wearing, plus details of a few similar dupes.
Read on for some shimmering styles to wear while bopping about to songs from Renaissance or simply to take fashion inspiration from the ever-fabulous Beyoncé.
Read more: M&S’s bag is the perfect high-street alternative to Loewe’s £400 tote
The original hat worn by Beyoncé
Disco ball cowboy hat: £247.35, Etsy.com
This hand-crafted mirror ball cowboy hat was created by Etsy seller TrendingByAbby. The hat itself features up to 10,000 tiny mirrored glass tiles, which we can see shimmering in Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour promo pic. Priced just shy of £250, it’s an investment buy – but, you could say you had the same hat as your favourite music icon. It’s currently sold out, although keen fans can sign up for notifications, ready for the next restock.
Beyoncé ‘Renaissance’ mirror-ball cowboy hat dupes
Disco cowgirl cowboy hat: £114.56, Etsy.com
A hat complete with mirrored tiles and rhinestone edging, we think it definitely fits the Beyoncé bill. The unisex felt hat comes in a single size, which the seller describes as being oversized. There are five-star reviews for the buy too, with more than 10,000 sales listed on Etsy.
Disco hat cowboy hat: £70.30, Etsy.com
One of the less expensive options we’ve found, there’s both a bucket hat and cowboy hat mirror-ball buy to choose between from this seller. Handmade in the same style as the Renaissance number, there are lots of little mirrored pieces making up the disco hat effect.
Sparkles cowboy hat: £84.98, Etsy.com
This handmade hat with sparkly mirror-ball pieces comes from a seller that specialises in accessories. The cowboy shape seems to match Beyoncé’s version, while the silver glittery effect looks like it does too. It’s low in stock, so you’d better be quick if you like the look of this one, as the Beyhive is already swarming.
Read more: The best women’s clogs to embrace Carrie Bradshaw’s style
Voucher codes
For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:
Shopping for more accessories? Pandora’s new Valentine’s Day pieces are here