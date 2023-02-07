Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Beyoncé announced her upcoming Renaissance tour last week, to much global excitement and a social-media frenzy. The album launched last July, and was the first studio follow-up to Lemonade, so a tour to match has been eagerly anticipated.

A clamour for pre-sale tickets followed, with fans posting about their place in the queue online. Whether or not you’ve bagged a spot to see the pop icon, you can’t have missed the mirror-ball cowboy hat Queen Bey was wearing in the promo pics.

The sparkly silver hat features tiny mirror-ball panels, and completes the dazzling bikini look Beyoncé sported while sitting atop a ‘glass horse’. Created by an Etsy seller called TrendingByAbby, the handmade cowboy hat is emblazoned with 5,000-10,000 mirrored glass tiles and costs £247. The Pennsylvanian seller specialises in custom-made glittery cowboy hats.

This hat is probably the easiest part of the look to replicate, particularly if you’re heading to the Renaissance tour. Unsurprisingly, it’s now sold out – although you can join a waiting list, if you’re happy to hold on for the exact match.

We’ve got the low-down on how to sign up for a restock notification of the actual hat Beyoncé is wearing, plus details of a few similar dupes.

Read on for some shimmering styles to wear while bopping about to songs from Renaissance or simply to take fashion inspiration from the ever-fabulous Beyoncé.

The original hat worn by Beyoncé

Disco ball cowboy hat: £247.35, Etsy.com

(Etsy/TrendingByAbby)

This hand-crafted mirror ball cowboy hat was created by Etsy seller TrendingByAbby. The hat itself features up to 10,000 tiny mirrored glass tiles, which we can see shimmering in Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour promo pic. Priced just shy of £250, it’s an investment buy – but, you could say you had the same hat as your favourite music icon. It’s currently sold out, although keen fans can sign up for notifications, ready for the next restock.

Sign up for the next restock

Beyoncé ‘Renaissance’ mirror-ball cowboy hat dupes

Disco cowgirl cowboy hat: £114.56, Etsy.com

(Etsy/shopeminencexo)

A hat complete with mirrored tiles and rhinestone edging, we think it definitely fits the Beyoncé bill. The unisex felt hat comes in a single size, which the seller describes as being oversized. There are five-star reviews for the buy too, with more than 10,000 sales listed on Etsy.

Buy now

Disco hat cowboy hat: £70.30, Etsy.com

(Etsy/WonderLandStuffGoods)

One of the less expensive options we’ve found, there’s both a bucket hat and cowboy hat mirror-ball buy to choose between from this seller. Handmade in the same style as the Renaissance number, there are lots of little mirrored pieces making up the disco hat effect.

Buy now

Sparkles cowboy hat: £84.98, Etsy.com

(Etsy/littleshopofwonders0)

This handmade hat with sparkly mirror-ball pieces comes from a seller that specialises in accessories. The cowboy shape seems to match Beyoncé’s version, while the silver glittery effect looks like it does too. It’s low in stock, so you’d better be quick if you like the look of this one, as the Beyhive is already swarming.

Buy now

