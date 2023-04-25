The TikTok-viral Stanley Quencher water bottles are finally available in the UK

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Essentially an adult sippy cup, Stanley Quencher water bottles are the unlikely product to have taken the States by storm on TikTok and beyond – and now they’re officially available in the UK.

If you’ve never heard of the must-have tumbler brand (where have you been?), the Quencher H2.O flowstate cup boasts a 1.2l capacity and can keep your liquid cold for up to 11 hours (or two full days when iced).

Better still, it is crafted from 90 per cent recycled stainless steel for more sustainable sipping. Costing £44.99, the cup is complete with a reusable straw and full-cover top, as well as an ergonomic handle for easy carrying.

Coming in four aesthetically pleasing colourways – from rose quartz to chambray – we’ve been lusting after the sage green-hued ‘eucalyptus’, while minimalists will love the sleek charcoal black.

If you’ve been patiently waiting to get your hands on the TikTok-famous Stanley Quencher, here’s everything you need to know.

With its 1.2l capacity, the reusable tumblr will keep your thirst quenched while ensuring your cold drinks stay chilled for up to 11 hours (or two days when iced), thanks to Stanley Quencher’s vacuum insulation. The advanced flowstate lid features a rotating cover with three positions – including a splash-resistant straw opening, a drink opening and a full-cover top for transportation.

The ergonomic handle boasts a comfort-first grip for easy carrying, while the narrow base fits just about any car cup-holder. Plus, the entire bottle is dishwasher safe. Crafted from 90 per cent recycled stainless steel, it’s not only durable, it’s sustainable, too, giving you peace of mind while sipping.

Practical and convenient, the tumblr ticks our style box too, with the four colourways available ranging from blue pink rose quartz to baby blue chambray, sleek charcoal black and muted sage-green eucalyptus.

In short, there’s a reason why the Stanley Quencher is the TikTok-viral product of the moment – and with the rose quartz already sold out, you’ll want to snap one up, pronto.

