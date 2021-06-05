Jennifer Aniston shares tribute to iconic Rachel Green wardrobe staple she wore during Friends reunion

Jennifer Aniston has jokingly mocked a wardrobe staple frequently worn by Rachel Green during her time on Friends.

On Thursday, the 52-year-old, who joined her former cast members for the highly anticipated Friends reunion last week, revealed her affinity, as well as her character’s, for mock turtlenecks on her Instagram Stories.

The actress began the post with a screenshot of a New Yorker cartoon, which saw a woman holding a knife up to the garment hanging in her closet with the caption: “What time of year are you for!”

Aniston then looked back at some of the many times she had worn the top in question on the sitcom, sharing a montage of various scenes from Friends in which she could be seen dressed in a mock turtleneck, and then most recently, a photo of herself wearing a black version of the style for the Friends reunion.

While the actress did not add a caption to the collage, she did include an emoji of a shrugging woman.

This is not the first time homage has been paid to Aniston’s iconic look, as the Instagram account EveryFriendsOutfit previously posted a similar collage of the staple outfit worn by Green along with the caption: “Sleeveless. Turtleneck. Sweaters. The bread and butter of Rachel Green’s S6/S7 wardrobe. The reason this account exists. The reason for everything.”

Aniston’s amusing Instagram post documenting her signature style comes after she also used the platform, where she has more than 37m followers, to share various behind-the-scenes photos taken from the Friends reunion.

In the album, posted on Tuesday, one photo sees Aniston posing for a selfie with all five of her former cast members, while another shows David Schwimmer smiling alongside Justin and Hailey Bieber.

“Still basking in all the love from the #FriendsReunion,” Aniston captioned the post. “Thank you each and every one of you.

“Swipe for... the bazillionth selfie taken with the five of us… when two TOTALLY different worlds collide - @_schwim_’s face says it all... the legend himself, our director of the first season, Papa James Burrows.”

During the reunion special, viewers also got to see the return of other infamous Friends outfits, including Ross’s leather pants and Rachel’s pink bridesmaid dress.