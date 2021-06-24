Jennifer Aniston has revealed she and her ex-husband Brad Pitt are “buddies” while opening up about the friendship they still have, and what it was like working together again.

The actress, who recently joined Pitt for a fundraising live table reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High in September, discussed her relationship with her ex during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday.

Of the reunion, which saw the former couple play love interests, the 52-year-old told Stern: “It was absolutely fun. Brad and I are buddies, we’re friends,” according to People.

The former Friends star, who read the part of Linda while Pitt played her Brad during the reading of the teen movie, also said that she and her former husband still stay in contact, and that there is “no oddness at all”.

“And we speak, and there’s no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be,” Aniston said, adding that they had “fun”.

Aniston and Pitt married in 2000 before divorcing in 2005, with the actress also previously married to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.

Following the end of her second marriage, The Morning Show star recently told People for the magazine’s July cover story that she is not sure if she would get married again, but that she is open to finding a “fantastic partner”.

Explaining that marriage is not on her “radar,” Aniston said: “I’m interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That’s all we should hope for. It doesn’t have to be etched in stone in legal documents.”