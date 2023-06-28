Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed the “ultimate gift” she gave Robert De Niro after he welcomed his seventh child.

In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lawrence spoke about her former co-star, Robert De Niro, welcoming a baby daughter with girlfriend Tiffany Chen. When two WWHL audience members asked Lawrence if she had sent De Niro a post-baby present, the 32-year-old actor replied: “I did one better, I sent over a baby nurse.”

“I’m really happy for him,” Lawrence added. Meanwhile, host Andy Cohen applauded Lawrence for the kind gesture, saying that “night’s sleep” is the best gift to offer a new parent.

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert De Niro previously starred together in the 2012 comedy-drama, Silver Linings Playbook, for which Lawrence received her first Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Last May, Robert De Niro revealed he had become a father for the seventh time in an interview with ET Canada. When interviewer Brittnee Blair said, “I know you have six kids,” he corrected her and responded: “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.”

His daughter, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, was born on 6 April. At the premiere of his film About My Father on 9 May, De Niro also told Page Six that the pregnancy was planned. “How you could not plan that kind of thing?” he said.

Shortly after the Godfather II star announced the baby news, his About My Father co-star Kim Cattrall appeared to confirm he had welcomed the child with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen. According to People, De Niro met the martial arts instructor while filming The Intern in 2015.

“God bless him, his significant other,” Cattrall told Extra. “Tiffany is such a beautiful woman. She came to the set once with her family and watched filming, and she was gorgeous and sweet. I’m happy for both of them.”

The 79-year-old actor later offered some parenting advice during an interview with Access Hollywood, in which he was asked what it takes to “be a good father”.

“Sometimes, I don’t think people really know what being a good father is,” he replied, before correcting himself and adding: “Well, they do. You know you have your responsibility.”

The Goodfellas star continued: “Look, it’s a mystery, it’s a lot of excitement. But it’s scary and you do your best.”

De Niro has six other children from previous relationships. The actor and his first wife, American actor Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46. The pair were married from 1976 to 1988.

In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model Toukie Smith. De Niro also shares son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with his ex-wife Grace Hightower.

Meanwhile, Lawrence is also a parent herself. She shares one-year-old son Cy with art gallerist husband, Cooke Maroney.