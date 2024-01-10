Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Lawrence has detailed her “stressful” wedding to husband Cooke Maroney, and why she told Robert De Niro to “go home” during her rehearsal dinner.

The No Hard Feelings star, 33, finally dished on her 2019 nuptials to her art dealer husband while walking the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes. Speaking to E! News on 7 January, Lawrence joked that being a bride was “awful” because of the amount of stress she felt making sure her guests were having fun.

“It’s so stressful. You’re not having fun. You’re just like, ‘is that person having fun?’” she said. The wedding ceremony – which took place in Newport, Rhode Island, in October 2019 – was attended by a star-studded guest list, including Lawrence’s Silver Linings Playbook co-star, Robert De Niro.

“I’ll never forget – I was freaking out about the guests being cold, and all of my friends were lying. They’re like, ‘nobody’s cold, nobody’s cold, everything’s fine, everything’s fine’,” Lawrence recalled. “My mom was like, ‘it’s freezing out there. Your grandmother almost died.’”

However, the Hunger Games actor was especially concerned about De Niro having a good time during the rehearsal dinner. “I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn’t know anybody, and he’s kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, ‘no, this isn’t what he wants to be doing. I don’t want him here’,” Lawrence explained. “So I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘go home.’ And he was nice – he talked to my parents and was polite – but I was like, ‘go’.”

Lawrence admitted that after the Oscar winner left it “genuinely made me feel better”.

Lawrence previously revealed during Vogue’s “73 Questions” series that the Goodfellas actor didn’t stay at her rehearsal dinner for very long. “[I was] obviously expecting him not to come,” she said back in September 2022. “And when he came, I said, ‘Bob, you really don’t have to be here. You can go home.’ And he was like, ‘Thank you very much,’ and left.”

Lawrence and Maroney began dating in June 2018 after being introduced to each other by a mutual friend. The art dealer popped the question in February 2019, and they were married in October that year at the luxurious Belcourt mansion in Newport, surrounded by guests including Adele, Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, and Kris Jenner.

They welcomed their first child, son Cy, in February 2022.

Not only did Lawrence recently welcome a baby, but so did her longtime friend De Niro. The Killers of the Flower Moon star, 80, became a father to his seventh child in April 2023, when his girlfriend Tiffany Chen gave birth to daughter Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lawrence was asked by two audience members if she had sent De Niro a post-baby present.

“I did one better, I sent over a baby nurse,” she replied.

“I’m really happy for him,” Lawrence added. Meanwhile, host Andy Cohen applauded Lawrence for the kind gesture, saying that “night’s sleep” is the best gift to offer a new parent.