Jennifer Lopez removes photos of Alex Rodriguez from Instagram and unfollows him

Jennifer Lopez has officially cut social media ties with her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez after the pair announced their breakup in April.

On Saturday, it was reported that Lopez, who recently rekindled her relationship with another former fiancé, Ben Affleck, had unfollowed Rodriguez on Instagram.

The singer, who was engaged to the former baseball star from 2019 to 2021, also removed any remaining photos of herself and her former beau from her Instagram, including pictures of the pair at President Biden’s Inauguration.

On Twitter, the decision had fans applauding Lopez, with many happy to see the 52-year-old officially moving on from the relationship.

“Finally! JLo has removed all traces of her old relationship from her Instagram account,” one fan tweeted.

Another said: “I am happy that Jen deleted Alex from Instagram, and I hope from her phone too. He doesn’t deserve such a kind, beautiful and good woman. I feel bad for her because she endured him all these years.”

Lopez and Rodriguez announced their decision to end their engagement earlier this year, with the former couple releasing a joint statement in which they said they were “better as friends”.

“We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the pair said at the time.

The choice to remove remnants of her former relationship comes after Lopez went “Instagram official” with Affleck last month, when she posted a photo of the pair embracing on a yacht while celebrating her birthday.

As of now, Rodriguez, who still follows Lopez, has not removed photos of his former fianceé from his own Instagram.