In honor of her 55th birthday, Jennifer Lopez has reflected on the whirlwind of emotions she’s experienced throughout the year.

The “On the Floor” singer, who celebrated her birthday over the weekend with a Bridgerton-themed party, took to Instagram on July 24 to thank her fans for all the birthday wishes. “I’ve been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world,” Lopez captioned the post, which featured her dressed casually in blue silk pajamas, with a “Happy Birthday” crown on her head and a party horn in between her teeth.

“I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed. I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world,” she said, referencing a “Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez” sign that went up in New York City in her honor. “I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much.”

The Hustlers star continued her message by “contemplating” her journey with her fans over the past three decades. Lopez explained that she still feels “like the same girl starting out” in her career, full of “energy and bravado” and “ready to take on the whole world.” However, she also admitted that she still feels “tender, fragile and sometimes frightened” on the inside.

Lopez then referred to her fans as her “biggest gift” this year, adding: “Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me.”

“Thank you for your caring, your understanding, your loyalty, and most importantly your love,” she concluded her birthday message, with the sign-off: “Always, Jennifer.”

The singer’s heartfelt Instagram post comes after she celebrated her birthday in the Hamptons, New York, with a party inspired by the hit Netflix romance drama. In a video posted to her Instagram, Lopez was seen dressed in a Regency Era-themed baby blue gown with lace detailing. According to reports, however, Lopez’s husband Ben Affleck was absent from the event. Speaking to People, a source confirmed the 51-year-old Gone Girl actor stayed on the West Coast, skipping his wife’s party as they continue to spend time apart. The couple, who were married in 2022, also spent the Fourth of July and their July 16 wedding anniversary separately.

Lopez and Affleck have been the subject of swirling divorce rumors, most notably after they publicly listed their Beverly Hills mansion for $68 million in July. Speculation of a rift between the pair began to circulate after fans noticed that Affleck and Lopez hadn’t been photographed together in more than 40 days. The couple were most recently seen together at Affleck’s temporary Los Angeles residence, where he hosted a graduation party for his 12-year-old son, Samuel. The Oscar winner’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, also held a graduation party for their 18-year-old daughter Violet just last month, where both Affleck and Lopez were in attendance.

Several sources have claimed the couple are experiencing “issues” in their marriage, while a source told People in June that Lopez and Affleck remain on good terms despite the strain in their marriage. “They’re still friendly and see each other every few days,” they said.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in early 2021, nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement. She announced they were engaged for a second time in April 2022, and they tied the knot three months later during an intimate Las Vegas ceremony. The couple hosted a second wedding ceremony at Affleck’s home in Georgia one month later.

Affleck was previously married to actor Jennifer Garner in 2005. They welcomed three children – Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 – before announcing their separation 10 years later. They finalized their divorce in October 2018. Meanwhile, Lopez shares 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.