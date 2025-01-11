Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremy Clarkson has hit out after social media users claimed that the suffering of celebrities in the devastating California wildfires “doesn’t matter”.

Numerous A-listers have been impacted by the crisis, which has encompassed the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, where many celebrities live. Several have lost their homes, including Paris Hilton and When Harry Met Sally star Billy Crystal. Thousands of acres of land has been destroyed, with several people dead.

“I know there are social media socialists saying, ‘They’re rich so it doesn’t matter‘ But that’s nonsense,” wrote the 64-year-old Clarkson’s Farm star in a column for The Sun.

“It doesn’t matter how much money you have, it always hurts to lose your photograph albums and your pets and your lifetime collection of fridge magnets.”

Clarkson continued: “My heart, and I really mean this, goes out to everyone affected.”

However, he claimed that people in California are “obsessed with letting nature take its course and not interfering” and are “also obsessed, over there, with showing off”.

open image in gallery Clarkson defended celebrities who had been affected by the crisis ( PA )

Thinking about the future, Clarkson said homes should be built with “expensive building materials that don’t catch fire quite so easily”.

Jennifer Garner spoke out this week about a church friend who had been killed in the fires. Former child actor Rory Callum Skyes is said to have died in his Malibu home, with his mother unable to get help or access water as the blaze raged.

Some celebrities have drawn criticism in the wake of the fires, including Jamie Lee Curtis, who sparked backlash after comparing the wildfires to scenes scene in Gaza. Meanwhile, EastEnders star Patsy Palmer asked victims of the catastrophe to “meditate”.

open image in gallery Thousands of acres of land has been destroyed ( AP )

Mandy Moore was criticised by some social media users for sharing a GoFundMe page for her in-laws after their home was destroyed.

In a blunt response to the criticism, Moore wrote: “And people questioning whether we’re helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic. Of course we are.

“Our buddy Matt started this GoFundMe and I’m sharing because people have asked how they can help them. We just lost most of our life in a fire too. Kindly F OFF. no one is forcing you to do anything.”