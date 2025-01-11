EastEnders star Patsy Palmer advises LA wildfire victims to meditate

EastEnders actor Patsy Palmer urged LA wildfire victims to meditate to help them deal with the stress and sadness of losing their homes.

The soap star, whose LA home was destroyed by the deadly wildfires in California, previously revealed her family had also been forced to evacuate.

In an Instagram video, posted on Saturday (11 January), the actor said: “This moment is all we have . If you can breathe for even a second and find anything to be grateful for it helps .

“The sooner you can start to practice gratitude it starts to heal your central nervous system so you are more able to help yourself and your kids and those in need.”