Jessica Simpson has ditched flip flops for an unusual choice of beach footwear – a pair of high heels.

The fashion designer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sunset snap from her vacation in Mexico. Simpson was seen posing on the beach in a black, cutout Dolce & Gabbana swimsuit with gold logo detailing. She accessorised the beach look with a pair of oversized black sunglasses, and her long blonde hair was styled with beachy waves.

“The sun is settin’ on the most romantic, sexy and well deserved (if I do say so myself) Mexican getaway with my forever lover @ericjohnsonalrighhhht,” Simpson captioned the post. “Awww I will miss this, but I will be bringin’ home a lot of extra passion for everyone and everything that is for sure. Adios Cabo San Lucas”.

Although the sunset was impossible to miss, it seemed that fans were too distracted by Simpson’s choice of strappy platform heels in her beachside post. Many people wondered how she wasn’t struggling in the sand, while others commended the singer for her dedication to fashion despite the terrain.

“Those shoes are definitely not practical for the beach,” one person wrote. “BUT you look amazing in the pic!”

Another Instagram user jokingly commented: “Yep that’s my go to shoes for the surf and sand lmao”.

“I hang out all the time in my high heels on the beach too!” one fan sarcastically said. “Beautiful though!”

“Because everyone wears heels in the sand. At the beach. Lol,” wrote someone else.

“She’s thinking, ‘Who talked me into wearing heels in the sand,’” another user said.

Simpson’s vacation getaway comes a month after she celebrated her 42nd birthday. She marked the milestone on 11 July with a reflective message posted to Instagram.

“Oh lil Mrs 42 look at you leanin’ into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart,” Simpson captioned her post, which showed the mother of three posing under the moon in a black cutout dress.

“I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last four decades,” she wrote. “Everything in my life that has or hasn’t happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of DETERMINED PATIENCE.”

“I know myself and I do love her very much. I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently. I am humbled and honored to finally be my own best friend. Ok 42, time to Rock ‘n’ Roll.”