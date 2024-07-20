Jessie J says OCD and ADHD diagnosis has made her ‘re-think her whole life’

Support truly

Jessie J has revealed that she has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).

The 36-year-old musician, who gave birth to son Sky Safir Cornish Colman last year, said that motherhood has “exposed” the conditions “a lot more” and admitted that her diagnoses had prompted her to “re-think about [her] whole life”.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the “Price Tag” singer, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, explained that she “was diagnosed with ADHD and OCD about 3 months ago”.

“In telling people a lot of the reaction I got was ‘Yeah I mean we knew that’ (which I’m sure some of you are doing right now) and of course I knew to some extent but having a baby has, let’s say… exposed it a lot more,” she added.

ADHD is a condition that impacts people’s behaviour, often making them struggle with concentration and focus or act impulsively, although symptoms can vary from person to person. People with OCD tend to experience obsessive thoughts and compulsive behaviours that can cause them distress and anxiety.

The star said that she was “embracing” her diagnoses, which have both “empowered” and “overwhelmed” her, as well as giving her a new perspective on “the way I’ve been, the way I deal with things. The relationships I have had. How I work and how I love.”

“It’s weird when you know you have been a little different and felt things differently your whole life, and finally one day when you least expect it, someone really explains why and you can’t avoid it,” she continued.

“I know there are so many people that are going through this same thing and I’m honestly just reaching out to hold your hand and because I need mine held too.”

Jessie said that her diagnoses had “made [her] love [her]self even more”, adding that she felt like hugging her 11-year-old self “who would clean her trainers with a toothbrush” and rely on making lists “to not feel like life will crumble”.

open image in gallery New perspective: the singer said that the diagnoses have made her ‘re-think’ her life ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

The musician welcomed her first child, who she shares with her basketball player partner Chanan Safir Colman, in June 2023. The pregnancy came two years after the Grammy nominee had a miscarriage.

Jessie has been praised by fans for her candid approach to discussing motherhood on social media, opening up about changes to her body postpartum and sharing how she has struggled with being apart from her son while she works abroad.